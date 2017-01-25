Super Bowl 2017: No cable? How to watch online with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, more

The matchup is set: The New England Patriots will face the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The Falcons, who dominated the Packers in the NFC Championship Game, are making their second Super Bowl appearance in team history, and the Patriots are headed back to the Big Game for the ninth time, an NFL record. Atlanta's lone appearance came in Super Bowl XXXIII, where they lost to the Broncos, 34-19.

New England, meanwhile, is 4-4 in Super Bowl games:

Super Bowl XX, lost to the Bears 46-10;

Super Bowl XXXI, lost to the Packers 35-21;

Super Bowl XXXVI, beat the St. Louis Rams 20-17;

Super Bowl XXXVIII, beat the Panthers 32-29;

Super Bowl XXXIX, beat the Eagles 24-21;

Super Bowl XLII, lost to Giants 17-14;

Super Bowl XLVI, lost to Giants 21-17;

Super Bowl XLIX, beat Seahawks 28-24.

How to watch

What: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons

New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons When: Sunday, Feb. 5, 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 5, 6:30 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium, Houston

NRG Stadium, Houston Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews Halftime show: Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga TV: Fox

Fox Online streaming: Fox Sports GO. There are a number of ways to watch through different platforms and devices. Viewers can use: iOS Android Windows Amazon tablets Or watch through connected devices, including: Apple TV Roku Android TV Chromecast Amazon Fire Xbox One. NFL Game Pass (available to watch online after midnight)

Fox Sports GO.

Early line, expert picks

In the moments following Patriots' easy victory over the the Steelers, New England opened as three-point favorites over Atlanta, according to Pinnacle Sports. They set the over-under at 57.5, the highest ever for a Super Bowl.

Five of the eight CBSSports.com experts are picking the Falcons to beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

In case you're wondering ...

... About the home team:

