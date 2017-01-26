Super Bowl 2017: No cable? How to watch online with Roku, Xbox One, Apple TV, more
There are alternative ways to watch Super Bowl LI if you don't have cable television
The matchup is set: The New England Patriots will face the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
The Falcons, who dominated the Packers in the NFC Championship Game, are making their second Super Bowl appearance in team history, and the Patriots are headed back to the Big Game for the ninth time, an NFL record. Atlanta's lone appearance came in Super Bowl XXXIII, where they lost to the Broncos, 34-19.
New England, meanwhile, is 4-4 in Super Bowl games:
- Super Bowl XX, lost to the Bears 46-10;
- Super Bowl XXXI, lost to the Packers 35-21;
- Super Bowl XXXVI, beat the St. Louis Rams 20-17;
- Super Bowl XXXVIII, beat the Panthers 32-29;
- Super Bowl XXXIX, beat the Eagles 24-21;
- Super Bowl XLII, lost to Giants 17-14;
- Super Bowl XLVI, lost to Giants 21-17;
- Super Bowl XLIX, beat Seahawks 28-24.
How to watch
- What: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons
- When: Sunday, Feb. 5, 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: NRG Stadium, Houston
- Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews
- Halftime show: Lady Gaga
- TV: Fox
- Online streaming: Fox Sports GO.
- There are a number of ways to watch through different platforms and devices. Viewers can use:
- iOS
- Android
- Windows
- Amazon tablets
- Or watch through connected devices, including:
- Apple TV
- Roku
- Android TV
- Chromecast
- Amazon Fire
- Xbox One.
- NFL Game Pass (available to watch online after midnight)
- There are a number of ways to watch through different platforms and devices. Viewers can use:
Early line, expert picks
In the moments following Patriots' easy victory over the the Steelers, New England opened as three-point favorites over Atlanta, according to Pinnacle Sports. They set the over-under at 57.5, the highest ever for a Super Bowl.
Five of the eight CBSSports.com experts are picking the Falcons to beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl.
In case you're wondering ...
... About the home team:
.@atlantafalcons will be home team for #SB51 & have choice of wearing its colored or white jersey. rotates AFC/NFC each year— Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) January 22, 2017
... And about the NRG roof situation come game time:
#NFL says NRG roof to be open if absolutely possible for #SuperBowl2017#Fox26 check out Pats end zone. pic.twitter.com/0lSrhDWlFq— Greg Groogan (@GrooganFox26) January 25, 2017
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Tom Brady has chance to join rare club
Charles Haley has a weird reason to be rooting for the Patriots in Super Bowl LI
-
Similarities between 2003, 2016 Patriots
The two teams are stunningly similar in a number of different ways
-
Super Bowl haltime shows ranked, 50-1
From epic spectacles to epic fails, the best and worst of Super Bowl halftimes, ranked
-
All-time list of Super Bowl performers
U2, Paul McCartney, Prince, Michael Jackson, the Rolling Stones, Katy Perry and now Lady G...
-
Belichick explains defending trick plays
Coach Bill Belichick is looking for Mohamed Sanu to do something sneaky
-
Belichick on Seahawks-Falcons defense
The Patriots coach sees some similarities but also differences
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre