Super Bowl 2017: Patriots-Falcons goes to overtime and here's why that's historic

HOUSTON -- For the first two-and-a-half quarters of Super Bowl LI, it looked like the Falcons were going to blow the Patriots out of NRG Stadium. Instead, we got one of the most dramatic comebacks in NFL history, and now, the Super Bowl is headed to overtime for the first time ever.

That's right, in the 50 previous Super Bowls, no title game had ever gone to overtime, and somehow we're getting in a game where one of the teams trailed by 25 points.

The Falcons looked like they were going to turn the game into a blowout when Matt Ryan threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Tevin Coleman with 8:36 left in the third quarter that gave the Falcons a 28-3 lead.

However, you can't count out Tom Brady.

Despite the fact that his team was trailing by 25 points, the Patriots quarterback led New England on what will be the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history if the Patriots end up winning. Brady finished regulation 38 of 56 for 416 yards and two touchdowns while leading the Patriots back to tie the game at 28 as regulation ended.

The game-tying score for New England came with just 57 seconds left.

If the Patriots knock off the Falcons, they'll have won after coming back from a 25-point deficit. The previous Super Bowl record for biggest comeback was just 10 points.

To find out what happens in overtime, make sure to head to our live blog.