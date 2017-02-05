Super Bowl 2017: Patriots reportedly tried to trade Jamie Collins for DeAndre Hopkins

Back on Halloween, the Patriots sent one of their most athletic players, linebacker Jamie Collins, to the Browns in exchange for a third-round compensatory pick. Even by Belichickian standards, the deal was a shocker. But according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Pats first tried to unload Collins on the Texans -- a team that already had J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney -- for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

New England's offense starts with quarterback Tom Brady (duh), who hasn't had a legit downfield threat outside of tight end Rob Gronkowski since Deion Branch averaged 14.7 yards per catch back in 2010, and before that, since Randy Moss was blowing past defenders from 2007-2010 (Moss was traded to the Vikings four games into the '10 season).

Hopkins, meanwhile, blossomed in 2015. The 2013 first-round pick had 111 receptions for 1,521 yards and 11 touchdowns, and was often mentioned as one of the NFL's best young pass catchers. That talk cooled over the last six months, as Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler struggled with consistency and accuracy and Hopkins' numbers suffered as a result. When it was over, the 24-year-old wideout managed just 78 catches for 954 yards and four scores.

Houston wasn't interested and no deal materialized.

There's more: The Patriots were also willing to swap Collins for veteran Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph. The Pats "love him," according to Rapoport, though Houston obviously nixed that trade too.

Like Collins, who just signed a four-year, $50 million deal to stay in Cleveland, Hopkins is due an extension as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.