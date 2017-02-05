Super Bowl 2017 Patriots vs. Falcons score: Live blog, updates, inactives, highlights
The Patriots are set to play their ninth Super Bowl while the Falcons are making just their second trip
HOUSTON -- It's finally here. Game day.
Of course, it's not just any game day, though. It's the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston. It's Tom Brady, who's seeking his fifth Super Bowl ring, against Matt Ryan, recently crowned the NFL's Most Valuable Player.
Hope you stocked up on the snacks and are ready for a shootout. We'll keep you updated on everything happening before, during and after the Super Bowl in our live blog below.
If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Twitter reacts to Gaga's halftime show
Lady Gaga didn't disappoint, and neither did Twitter
-
Lady Gaga crushes Super Bowl show
The pop superstar crushes her Super Bowl set with an epic performance
-
WATCH: Tom Brady tosses ugly pick-six
Brady's fifth Super Bowl isn't going as he planned in Houston
-
Julio Jones is a total freak of nature
The receiver's catch helped set up a second Falcons touchdown
-
Super Bowl: Falcons score twice
The Patriots trail in a game for the first time since November
-
Pats still can't score in first quarter
The Patriots offense always seems to look pretty bad in the first quarter of the Super Bow...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre