Super Bowl 2017 Patriots vs. Falcons score: Live blog, updates, inactives, highlights

The Patriots are set to play their ninth Super Bowl while the Falcons are making just their second trip

HOUSTON -- It's finally here. Game day.

Of course, it's not just any game day, though. It's the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston. It's Tom Brady, who's seeking his fifth Super Bowl ring, against Matt Ryan, recently crowned the NFL's Most Valuable Player.

Hope you stocked up on the snacks and are ready for a shootout. We'll keep you updated on everything happening before, during and after the Super Bowl in our live blog below.

If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories