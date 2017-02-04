Super Bowl 2017: Somebody put a $1 million bet on the Falcons to cover

The point spread for Super Bowl 51 has stayed at Patriots -3 pretty the last two weeks.

At that spread, the sportsbook operator CG Technology received a $1 million bet on the Falcons +3 Friday, according to ESPN.com. About 61 percent of point spread bets at CG Technology have been placed on the Patriots thus far, but more money was on the Falcons even before the $1 million bet.

Money at other sportsbooks has been pouring in on both sides of the line.

MGM's sportsbook took a $485,000 bet on the Patriots on Friday, after taking some wagers on the Falcons in the "$200,000 to $300,000" range Thursday. MGM vice president of race and sports Jay Rood told ESPN on Friday that about 60 percent of the money was on the Patriots at his book.

"It's going to take a lot of money to move off of 3," Caesars Palace sportsbook director Frank Kunovic told ESPN.

And a whole lot of money is likely to still be coming in. Most of the bets placed on the Super Bowl tend to be placed on Saturday and Sunday, and that's generally when the sharps tend to pour their money in, as well. The line seems unlikely to move much from that Pats -3 figure, though, as Kunovic said.