Super Bowl 51 rematch: Patriots reportedly to host Falcons on 'SNF' in Week 7
New England opens the season at home against the Chiefs while the Falcons travel to Chicago to face the Bears
For the second straight year, NFL fans will be treated to a regular season rematch of the previous season's Super Bowl. While the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers played the opening game of the season in Denver last year, there will be a bit more of a wait in 2017.
According to a report from Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, the Falcons will get a chance to avenge their demise at the hands of the Patriots when the two sides clash at Gillette Stadium in Week 7:
The Patriots are instead expected to open the season against the Kansas City Chiefs, who reportedly were picked over the Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers, San Diego Chargers, and the remaining three AFC East teams. The NFL always likes to get potential playoff squads into the opening game and has tended to avoid division matchups. If the Texans had their quarterback situation sorted out, they might have been a stronger possibility, but instead it looks like the Chiefs.
The Falcons, meanwhile, had been rumored to be opening the season at home on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 1, but instead that honor will once again fall to the Cowboys and Giants, who will square off at Jerry World in the season opener for the third consecutive year . Atlanta will reportedly travel to Chicago to face the Bears in Week 1, before presumably christening the new stadium the following week.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
NFL schedule release: live updates
Stay up to date on the latest news and rumors ahead of Thursday night's schedule release
-
Kizer says he's like Brady and Newton
Kizer claims his bold comments to USA Today were taken 'way out of context'
-
On the clock: Saints at No. 11, 32
Who should the Saints take with their first pick? We break down all their options
-
On the clock: Panthers at No. 8
Who should the Panthers take with their first pick? We break down all their options
-
On the clock: Falcons at No. 31
Who should the Falcons take with their first pick? We break down all their options
-
On the clock: Buccaneers at No. 19
Who should the Buccaneers take with their first pick? We break down all their options
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre