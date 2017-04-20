Super Bowl 51 rematch: Patriots reportedly to host Falcons on 'SNF' in Week 7

For the second straight year, NFL fans will be treated to a regular season rematch of the previous season's Super Bowl. While the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers played the opening game of the season in Denver last year, there will be a bit more of a wait in 2017.

According to a report from Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, the Falcons will get a chance to avenge their demise at the hands of the Patriots when the two sides clash at Gillette Stadium in Week 7:

The Super Bowl LI rematch between the Patriots and Falcons will be in Week 7 at Gillette Stadium: Oct. 22, Sunday night football. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 20, 2017

The Patriots are instead expected to open the season against the Kansas City Chiefs, who reportedly were picked over the Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers, San Diego Chargers, and the remaining three AFC East teams. The NFL always likes to get potential playoff squads into the opening game and has tended to avoid division matchups. If the Texans had their quarterback situation sorted out, they might have been a stronger possibility, but instead it looks like the Chiefs.

The Falcons, meanwhile, had been rumored to be opening the season at home on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 1, but instead that honor will once again fall to the Cowboys and Giants, who will square off at Jerry World in the season opener for the third consecutive year . Atlanta will reportedly travel to Chicago to face the Bears in Week 1, before presumably christening the new stadium the following week.