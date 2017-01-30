Super Bowl 51: Tom Brady bans dad from talking after he called Roger Goodell a liar

Last week, Tom Brady's father didn't sugarcoat his feelings about NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, the man responsible for suspending the Patriots quarterback four games for the Deflategate silliness.

"I think any parent can understand that. They'd rather take the slings and arrows in the heart than have their kids take it," the elder Brady said during an interview with KRON 4. "What the league did to him, what Roger Goodell constantly lied about, is beyond reprehensible as far as I'm concerned."

Brady, the Patriots quarterback and future Hall of Famer, has been more diplomatic in his public response to Goodell, saying there's "no animosity" between him and the commissioner. That seems hard to fathom but all we have to go on are Brady's words. Which brings us full circle to his father.

"I've banned my dad from talking, so he's no longer available to the media," Brady, laughing, said Monday morning during his weekly appearance on WEEI's "Kirk & Callahan Show."

"I love my dad," he continued. "As any parent knows how much you love your kids. My dad has been my best friend my entire life. He's always been my No. 1 supporter. Hopefully he's at the game cheering me on. He's great man and I love him to death. He's taught me everything about life. Certainly about how to be a father because he's been the best one a son could ever ask for. I try to pass those things on to my kids because he was so supportive of not only me but my three sisters were all great athletes in their own right. My mom, they're still married after close to 46 years. I've been very, very fortunate."

Donald Trump's name also came up during the interview and Brady was uninterested in addressing the subject too.

"I certainly don't intend on talking about any politics or political matters," he said. "My focus is on football. That's where it should be and that's where it will be all week."

In November, the day after the presidential election, Brady, who has a longtime friendship with Trump, was asked if he supported Trump the politician.

"Yeah, I talked to my wife," the quarterback said at the time. "She said I can't talk about politics anymore, so I think that's a good decision made for our family."

In the days leading up to the election, Gisele Bundchen said that she and Brady were not supporting Trump.