Super Bowl LI highlights: Julio Jones defies gravity on absurd sideline toe-tap grab

HOUSTON -- Julio Jones is a bad, bad man. The Falcons receiver is playing in the Super Bowl despite a toe injury that will likely require offseason surgery and he's already making a huge impact.

After a quiet first quarter, Jones helped to push the ball down the field, catching three passes for 60 yards on a pair of touchdown drives for Atlanta in the second quarter that gave the Falcons a 14-0 lead with 8:48 to go in Super Bowl LI.

The biggest catch was an absolutely absurd sideline grab where Julio snared the ball high and tapped his toes, defying gravity as he made sure to get his feet down before falling to the ground.

Fox Sports

Fox Sports

Human beings should not be able to pull that sort of thing off.

But Julio Jones isn't exactly human.

This is art from Julio Jones pic.twitter.com/i8bHy5tORc — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) February 6, 2017

And the key thing about the play by Jones? It helped set up Matt Ryan for an Austin Hooper touchdown pass that gave the Falcons a two-touchdown lead.

Julio was a big reason why Ryan came out to a hot start -- the Falcons quarterback opened up the game going 6-for-6 for 96 yards, which was good for a 16 yards per passing attempt average. That's absurd.

Ryan would throw an incompletion on the next play, his first of the game, but the throw after that was the pass to Hooper.

That means that with seven minutes to go before halftime, Ryan is 7-for-8 (87.5 percent) for 115 yards (14.4 yards per attempt). The 2016 NFL MVP looks pretty locked in to start things off in the Super Bowl.

Having Julio Jones and his otherworldly talents doesn't hurt.