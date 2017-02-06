Super Bowl LI highlights: Watch Tom Brady toss ugly pick-six, whiff on tackle

HOUSTON -- Tom Brady is one of the all-time greats when it comes to being clutch on the big stage, but he made a massive mistake in the second quarter Sunday when he threw an interception that cornerback Robert Alford snagged and took the other way for an 82-yard touchdown.

Brady's pass was questionable at best and as soon as Alford had it, everyone in the stadium knew it was going the other way.

Brady actually gave it about all he could in terms of tackling Alford, but he couldn't get close enough to bring down the cornerback when he was streaking the other way.

Not going Tom Brady's way right now. pic.twitter.com/m9vAXWT68x — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 6, 2017

Here's another angle:

Brady was, obviously, pretty dejected about the mistake on the sideline after the play.

via NFL Broadcast

This was a historical pick-six in a couple of different ways. It was the second-longest interception for a touchdown in Super Bowl history, trailing only James Harrison's 100-yard interception return for a score in the Steelers' win over the Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII.

And it was the first time in Tom Brady's postseason career that he has thrown an interception that was returned for a score. None of that is ideal for the Patriots, obviously.

But there's one more statistic that really paints a bad picture and does not bode well for the Patriots in terms of winning the game.

Teams are 12-0 when returning an INT for a TD in the @SuperBowl#SuperBowl — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) February 6, 2017

For the Falcons, they should be thrilled about what a pick-six means for Super Bowl winners. Atlanta's defense is flying all over the place and right now the Falcons simply look like a better football team.