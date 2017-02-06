Super Bowl LI MVP: Tom Brady wins award in record-shattering comeback performance

HOUSTON -- Not that there was ever really any question, but Tom Brady was named the Super Bowl LI MVP on Sunday night after the Patriots stormed back against the Falcons to win in overtime 34-28.

It was a record-breaking performance for Brady, who crafted the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history and the greatest comeback of his illustrious career.

Brady set a Super Bowl record with 43 completions on an absurd 62 attempts, and also set a record for most passing yards in a Super Bowl, throwing for 466 yards against a Falcons defense that fell apart down the stretch.

When the Pats took the game to overtime, you could tell it was over, with Brady locked in, throwing darts all over the field and carving up Atlanta's defense.

The Patriots trailed at one point 25-3, looking like a shell of themselves, not the 14-2 behemoth we saw dominate during the regular season and throughout the playoffs.

Atlanta was on cruise control and there were going to be questions for Brady and Bill Belichick. However, the historically-great duo snuffed them out with what might very well be the greatest Super Bowl of all-time.

There's no more doubting Brady when it comes to the debate about the greatest quarterback of all-time. With a fifth Super Bowl ring, Brady may have very well cemented his legacy.

That he did it with one of the all-time performances in Super Bowl history only adds to an already incredible legacy.

Making him the Super Bowl LI MVP was the most obvious thing about the entire evening.