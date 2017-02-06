Super Bowl LII odds: Patriots favored to repeat, followed by Cowboys, Steelers
In the least surprising news ever, the Patriots are favorites to win the Super Bowl again next year
Super Bowl LI might be just hours old but the 2016 season is officially over, and to paraphrase Bill Belichick , "We're onto 2017." And that means, of course, we need to talk about the early favorites to make it to next year's Super Bowl in Minnesota. (Because God forbid we take a day to enjoy one of the greatest games in NFL history.)
With that in mind, here are the latest odds for Super Bowl LII, courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas Super Book.
You'll be shocked to learn that the New England Patriots , fresh off their 25-point comeback over the Atlanta Falcons , are the favorites at 5-1. Right behind them: The Dallas Cowboys , generally considered the best team in the league for much of the season, are at 8-1; followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers (an outfit that has yet to solve the Brady-Pats puzzle in the playoffs) at 10-1. The Green Bay Packers , Seattle Seahawks and Falcons (all 12-1) round out the top six.
Then there's the other end of the list. The Falcons will lose offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan to the San Francisco 49ers , an outfit currently looking at 300-1 odds. Good news though! San Francisco isn't alone at the bottom; Cleveland is also looking at 300-1 odds.
Here's the full list of Super Bowl LII odds:
|Team
|Opening Odds
|Current Odds
|New England Patriots
|6-1
|5-1
|Dallas Cowboys
|10-1
|8-1
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|10-1
|10-1
|Green Bay Packers
|12-1
|12-1
|Seattle Seahawks
|12-1
|12-1
|Atlanta Falcons
|16-1
|12-1
|Carolina Panthers
|20-1
|20-1
|Denver Broncos
|20-1
|16-1
|Kansas City Chiefs
|20-1
|18-1
|Oakland Raiders
|20-1
|20-1
|New York Giants
|25-1
|20-1
|Minnesota Vikings
|25-1
|20-1
|Arizona Cardinals
|25-1
|20-1
|Baltimore Ravens
|25-1
|20-1
|Indianapolis Colts
|25-1
|20-1
|Miami Dolphins
|40-1
|30-1
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|40-1
|30-1
|Tennessee Titans
|40-1
|40-1
|Cincinnati Bengals
|50-1
|40-1
|Washington Redskins
|50-1
|40-1
|Houston Texans
|60-1
|40-1
|Philadelphia Eagles
|60-1
|40-1
|Detroit Lions
|60-1
|60-1
|New Orleans Saints
|80-1
|60-1
|Buffalo Bills
|80-1
|60-1
|Los Angeles San Diego Chargers
|80-1
|60-1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|80-1
|60-1
|Chicago Bears
|100-1
|100-1
|Los Angeles Rams
|100-1
|100-1
|New York Jets
|100-1
|100-1
|San Francisco 49ers
|300-1
|300-1
|Cleveland Browns
|300-1
|300-1
