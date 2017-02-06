Super Bowl LII odds: Patriots favored to repeat, followed by Cowboys, Steelers

In the least surprising news ever, the Patriots are favorites to win the Super Bowl again next year

Super Bowl LI might be just hours old but the 2016 season is officially over, and to paraphrase Bill Belichick , "We're onto 2017." And that means, of course, we need to talk about the early favorites to make it to next year's Super Bowl in Minnesota. (Because God forbid we take a day to enjoy one of the greatest games in NFL history.)

With that in mind, here are the latest odds for Super Bowl LII, courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas Super Book.

You'll be shocked to learn that the New England Patriots , fresh off their 25-point comeback over the Atlanta Falcons , are the favorites at 5-1. Right behind them: The Dallas Cowboys , generally considered the best team in the league for much of the season, are at 8-1; followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers (an outfit that has yet to solve the Brady-Pats puzzle in the playoffs) at 10-1. The Green Bay Packers , Seattle Seahawks and Falcons (all 12-1) round out the top six.

Then there's the other end of the list. The Falcons will lose offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan to the San Francisco 49ers , an outfit currently looking at 300-1 odds. Good news though! San Francisco isn't alone at the bottom; Cleveland is also looking at 300-1 odds.

Here's the full list of Super Bowl LII odds:

Team Opening Odds Current Odds
New England Patriots 6-1 5-1
Dallas Cowboys 10-1 8-1
Pittsburgh Steelers 10-1 10-1
Green Bay Packers 12-1 12-1
Seattle Seahawks 12-1 12-1
Atlanta Falcons 16-1 12-1
Carolina Panthers 20-1 20-1
Denver Broncos 20-1 16-1
Kansas City Chiefs 20-1 18-1
Oakland Raiders 20-1 20-1
New York Giants 25-1 20-1
Minnesota Vikings 25-1 20-1
Arizona Cardinals 25-1 20-1
Baltimore Ravens 25-1 20-1
Indianapolis Colts 25-1 20-1
Miami Dolphins 40-1 30-1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 40-1 30-1
Tennessee Titans 40-1 40-1
Cincinnati Bengals 50-1 40-1
Washington Redskins 50-1 40-1
Houston Texans 60-1 40-1
Philadelphia Eagles 60-1 40-1
Detroit Lions 60-1 60-1
New Orleans Saints 80-1 60-1
Buffalo Bills 80-1 60-1
Los Angeles San Diego Chargers 80-1 60-1
Jacksonville Jaguars 80-1 60-1
Chicago Bears 100-1 100-1
Los Angeles Rams 100-1 100-1
New York Jets 100-1 100-1
San Francisco 49ers 300-1 300-1
Cleveland Browns 300-1 300-1
