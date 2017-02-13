Super Bowl mystery solved: Brady's jersey not found, but another missing item located
This items has already made its way to the Patriots' Hall of Fame
Tom Brady's jersey wasn't the only thing that went missing following Super Bowl LI.
In the days after New England's 34-28 win over Atlanta, Patriots running back James White dropped another bomb: The football he was carrying when he scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime was nowhere to be found.
It's almost like the Patriots were trying to set up their own "Ace Ventura" sequel, except, instead of pets, Ace would be looking for lost memorabilia from New England's improbable win.
A full 48 hours after the Super Bowl, White was still looking for the ball, and as he explained to Dan Patrick on Feb. 7, no one seemed to know where it was.
"I actually don't know what I did with it. I left it on the ground and started running," White said. "I wasn't thinking in that moment."
We can probably forgive White for not "thinking" in that moment. After all, he did score the game-winning touchdown in that first Super Bowl that ever went to overtime, which capped the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.
Eight days after the ball went missing, White got some good news: The Patriots found it.
The team announced on Monday that the game-winning touchdown ball is now on display at the Patriots' Hall of Fame.
Now on display: The game winning ball from the #Patriots record breaking comeback to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. pic.twitter.com/6EVXfXoyli— The Hall (@TheHall) February 13, 2017
Could that be an impostor ball? Possibly. But we'll take their word for it that that's the real thing.
The thing about the missing football is that no one ever thought it was "stolen," White just said it was missing and he did mention the possibility that a Patriots equipment guy picked up the ball without telling him, which ironically enough, is what police are hoping is the case with Brady's jersey.
Speaking of Brady, now that the touchdown ball has been recovered, his missing jersey is the only mystery that anyone in New England cares about right now.
@TheHall has Brady's jersey been found yet??? #Patriots— frogcooke (@frogcooke) February 13, 2017
@TheHall@Patriots Oh nice. Glad it was found after White left it on the field while celebrating! Now about Brady's jersey...— 🔺 (@JustABostonFan) February 13, 2017
Brady's jersey is still missing, so if you see someone trying to sell a "slightly worn" Super Bowl LI jersey on eBay that has the No. 12 on it, you might want to call police, because there is a reward for the jersey, which is estimated to be worth anywhere from $300,000 to $500,000.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Kraft finally comments on Brady's jersey
Will anyone ever find Tom Brady's missing jersey?
-
Aldon Smith being investigated
The suspended linebacker was hoping to be reinstated in March
-
Shanahan nearly lost $30K in tickets
Super Bowl week was a rough one for the former Falcons coordinator
-
Russell Wilson shows up in Ciara video
Now we know what they do in their free time
-
Mardi Gras float makes fun of Falcons
Check out New Orleans' newest soap opera: 'The Young and the Ringless'
-
Gonzalez: All Pats should do White House
The former NFL tight end makes a pretty solid point
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre