Super Bowl mystery solved: Brady's jersey not found, but another missing item located

Tom Brady's jersey wasn't the only thing that went missing following Super Bowl LI.

In the days after New England's 34-28 win over Atlanta, Patriots running back James White dropped another bomb: The football he was carrying when he scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime was nowhere to be found.

It's almost like the Patriots were trying to set up their own "Ace Ventura" sequel, except, instead of pets, Ace would be looking for lost memorabilia from New England's improbable win.

A full 48 hours after the Super Bowl, White was still looking for the ball, and as he explained to Dan Patrick on Feb. 7, no one seemed to know where it was.

"I actually don't know what I did with it. I left it on the ground and started running," White said. "I wasn't thinking in that moment."

We can probably forgive White for not "thinking" in that moment. After all, he did score the game-winning touchdown in that first Super Bowl that ever went to overtime, which capped the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Eight days after the ball went missing, White got some good news: The Patriots found it.

The team announced on Monday that the game-winning touchdown ball is now on display at the Patriots' Hall of Fame.

Now on display: The game winning ball from the #Patriots record breaking comeback to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. pic.twitter.com/6EVXfXoyli — The Hall (@TheHall) February 13, 2017

Could that be an impostor ball? Possibly. But we'll take their word for it that that's the real thing.

The thing about the missing football is that no one ever thought it was "stolen," White just said it was missing and he did mention the possibility that a Patriots equipment guy picked up the ball without telling him, which ironically enough, is what police are hoping is the case with Brady's jersey.

Speaking of Brady, now that the touchdown ball has been recovered, his missing jersey is the only mystery that anyone in New England cares about right now.

Brady's jersey is still missing, so if you see someone trying to sell a "slightly worn" Super Bowl LI jersey on eBay that has the No. 12 on it, you might want to call police, because there is a reward for the jersey, which is estimated to be worth anywhere from $300,000 to $500,000.