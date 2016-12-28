Super Bowl Odds for NFL Week 17: Patriots get laughably easy postseason path

What a world for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. Not only did the Pats laugh off a four-game suspension to start the year for Brady by going 3-1 and not only were they a consensus top Super Bowl favorite all year, and not only did they win their eighth straight AFC East title, but now the Pats just got handed a cakewalk in the AFC playoffs.

They will secure home-field advantage with a win over the Miami Dolphins in Miami during Week 17 (a pretty likely scenario) and then in the postseason, with the AFC teams already locked, New England gets the most ridiculous quarterback path of all time.

Here are the teams by seed, the corresponding quarterbacks for each team and the playoff starts for each quarterback:

New England Patriots - Tom Brady (31) Oakland Raiders - Matt McGloin (0) Pittsburgh Steelers - Ben Roethlisberger (17) Houston Texans - Tom Savage/Brock Osweiler (0) Kansas City Chiefs - Alex Smith (5) Dolphins - Matt Moore (0)

A Raiders loss and a Chiefs win on Sunday could flip those two teams, but does it really matter? The only scary team/quarterback combo is the Steelers with Ben Roethlisberger. They can go to New England and beat the Pats, but good luck convincing anyone that the rest of the quarterbacks among the AFC playoff teams will show up in New England in January and hand Brady a loss.

Brady has 31 career starts in the postseason. The rest of the group combined has 22. As usual, things set up nicely for the Pats come late season.

Here are the most recent Super Bowl odds, courtesy of the Las Vegas Westgate, entering Week 17:

1. New England Patriots (7-5, Previously 9-5): There's really only one team that poses a threat to New England in the AFC. Beating Miami ensures the conference title runs through Foxborough.

2. Dallas Cowboys (4-1, Previously 7-2): That was a statement game from Dak Prescott , Ezekiel Elliott and Dez Bryant against Detroit.

3. Seattle Seahawks (10-1, Previously 5-1): There are major concerns about Seattle in multiple areas, including the offensive line, the back end of the defense and now at receiver with Tyler Lockett injured.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-1, Previously 10-1): They're getting hot at the right time and are locked into the postseason.

Big Ben and the Steelers are the biggest threat to the Pats in the playoffs. USATSI

5. Kansas City Chiefs (10-1, Previously 16-1): This team just grinds out wins, but it's up in the air if you can trust Alex Smith and Andy Reid against a superpower in the postseason.

6. Atlanta Falcons (10-1, Previously 16-1): The team no one is talking about, for some silly reason.

7. Green Bay Packers (12-1, Previously 16-1): The Pack still need to win to guarantee a postseason trip, but no one's hotter than Aaron Rodgers .

8. New York Giants (25-1, Previously 20-1): Locked into the No. 5 seed, New York's hoping that Eli Manning will drink some of his patented Magical Playoff Elixir.

9. Oakland Raiders (25-1, Previously 12-1): The season-ending injury to Derek Carr is devastating for Oakland, who has to lean on Matt McGloin in the postseason now.

10. Detroit Lions (50-1, Previously 40-1): It's a win-and-in scenario for Matthew Stafford and the Lions, although there are a few more scenarios they can steal. Can't ask for much more than a home game against a division rival with the NFC North on the line come Jan. 1.

11. Miami Dolphins (80-1, Previously 80-1): They can win without Ryan Tannehill because Matt Moore is a capable backup, but no one thinks they can actually make a run in the postseason. Jay Ajayi does help, however.

12. Houston Texans (80-1, Previously 60-1): They clinched the AFC South for the second-straight season and managed to upgrade the quarterback position by benching their starter in Week 15. Why not?

13. Washington Redskins (200-1, Previously 80-1): Washington is on the outside looking in for the playoffs, but has some scenarios to steal the second wild-card berth.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (500-1, Previously 80-1): Very much a longshot to make the postseason, Tampa Bay needs a wild scenario to unfold in order to make the playoffs.

