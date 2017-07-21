Super Bowl-winning defensive tackle has wild prediction for Super Bowl LII

Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson definitely knows what it takes to get to a Super Bowl.

Before signing with the Jaguars in March 2016, Jackson spent the first four years of his career in Denver, where he played in two Super Bowls with the Broncos.

Although most of us probably assumed that his chances of getting to another Super Bowl died when he signed with the Jaguars, Jackson doesn't feel the same way.

As a matter of fact, not only does Jackson believe the Jaguars will make it to the Super Bowl in 2017, he also thinks they're going to win it.

"That's what I believe and, until we lose, that's when I'll believe different," Jackson told The Simms and Lefkoe Podcast, via NFL.com. "The Panthers did it. If the Panthers can do it after the season they had (going from 7-8-1 in 2014 to the Super Bowl in 2015) ... But we're going to win the Super Bowl. If they can do it, why can't we?"

That's the kind of confidence that almost makes me want to call my bookie. If Jackson's prediction came true and you bet $100 on the Jaguars to win it all, you'd talk away with a cool $10,000 thanks to the fact that the Jaguars are a 100-1 long shot to win the Super Bowl.

The only teams that currently have worse odds are the Rams, Jets, 49ers and Browns.

Oh, and you don't need to remind Jackson that his team went 3-13 last season and that Blake Bortles is still his starting quarterback. He's well aware of those things, and despite that combination, he still thinks the Jaguars have what it takes to win it all.

"I'm very confident. It truly feels different," Jackson said. "I think it's a lot of guys coming in here and coming to Jacksonville saying, 'I'm gonna change this. I'm gonna do this. I'm gonna do that.' We have leaders. We have a lot of great players. We just need to be consistent, and that's on all three sides of the ball: offense, defense and special teams."

The crazy thing about Jackson's prediction is that it might not even be the craziest prediction made by an NFL player this week. On Thursday, Jason Pierre-Paul said the Giants would go undefeated if everyone on the team "works together."

Hopefully you guys are as excited as I am about the thought of a Giants-Jaguars Super Bowl.