T.J. Lang on Ndamukong Suh: 'I’ve never played against a more literal psychopath'

Ndamukong Suh has been described as many things throughout his career. An All-Pro. A Pro Bowler. A force. A dirty player. Detroit Lions offensive lineman T.J. Lang, who played against Suh twice a year when he was with the Packers and Suh with the Lions, has another descriptor: psychopath.

.@TJLang70 talking about Ndamukong Suh on @PardonMyTake "I’ve never played against a more, literal psychopath in my life. Guy was a nutjob." — Pride Of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) May 30, 2017

Lang later clarified on Twitter that he meant it as a compliment.

I would take this as a compliment if someone said that about me as a player. Right @Mike_Daniels76?? https://t.co/Z9uXdj8b0G — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) May 31, 2017

Lang's former teammate Mike Daniels did retweet that take, seemingly in agreement with Lang. Suh certainly has a reputation as one of the best defensive players in football, but along with that title usually comes the notion that he skirts the lines of fair play. (You might remember Suh getting fined a time or two, including when he stepped on Aaron Rodgers' ankle.) I don't think that qualifies him for the literal definition of a psychopath, but apparently linemen might just have a different meaning for the word.