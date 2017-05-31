T.J. Lang on Ndamukong Suh: 'I’ve never played against a more literal psychopath'
Lang played against Suh twice a year when they were NFC North opponents
Ndamukong Suh has been described as many things throughout his career. An All-Pro. A Pro Bowler. A force. A dirty player. Detroit Lions offensive lineman T.J. Lang, who played against Suh twice a year when he was with the Packers and Suh with the Lions, has another descriptor: psychopath.
Lang later clarified on Twitter that he meant it as a compliment.
Lang's former teammate Mike Daniels did retweet that take, seemingly in agreement with Lang. Suh certainly has a reputation as one of the best defensive players in football, but along with that title usually comes the notion that he skirts the lines of fair play. (You might remember Suh getting fined a time or two, including when he stepped on Aaron Rodgers' ankle.) I don't think that qualifies him for the literal definition of a psychopath, but apparently linemen might just have a different meaning for the word.
