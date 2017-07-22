Tamba Hali 'is tweeting his thoughts,' not happy with Chiefs about playing time

The pass rusher thinks he is being misused by Kansas City

It's not really football season until an NFL player gets really upset about his status with his team and lets everyone know ahead of training camp, making a statement about something that is making him mad in a very public way.

Tamba Hali is about to close out offseason bingo by making such a statement. And he is doing so by "TWEETING HIS THOUGHTS":

There was some serious temptation on my part to write this entire post in capital letters. But my goodness what a way to let everyone know that you are ranting on something. Although it is a bit redundant: if you are writing something on Twitter you are inherently tweeting your thoughts. 

Anyway, Hali is mad that he didn't play more snaps during the Chiefs' playoff loss to the Steelers last year.

But he is not necessarily mad that he didn't get those snaps so much as he is mad that he was told he didn't play early on in the season to keep him fresh for the playoffs.

The logical presumption should be that Hali believes he is being unfairly treated and/or that he is being poorly compensated for his hard work and team-first attitude.

He is not launching into this tirade because he is "drunk" or "high," just so you know. 

This probably shouldn't be surprising: Hali signed a three-year contract last March, but there are some outs in the deal. The Chiefs can bail on the contract after the 2017 fairly easily (just over $1.5 million in dead cap). 

He might see that out coming and/or be concerned about his future earning potential should he continue to be limited in playing time as a problem. But he says that's not the case.

Or maybe he's just mad that his teammates are missing OTAs this offseason? That's a theory floated by Chiefs Digest, who points out that Hali could be making his comments towards safety Eric Berry, cornerback Marcus Peters and pass rusher Dee Ford. But Hali replied to someone that commented in his direction and said that's not the case either. 

He just wants to play.

The Chiefs have already had a pretty rocky offseason, so maybe they should just avoid another problem by telling Hali he can get after the quarterback whenever he wants.

