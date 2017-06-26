Tamba Hali 'wasn't too pleased' with the Chiefs' decision to fire GM John Dorsey

The Chiefs' decision to shockingly fire general manager John Dorsey last week isn't sitting well with one long-time member of the organization. Tamba Hali, the Chiefs' pass rusher since 2006, isn't happy.

Hali expressed his displeasure with the Dorsey's sudden departure Monday, though he did make it clear that he still trusted the team to make the right moves.

"From a subjective opinion, I wasn't too pleased," Hali told NFL Network. "I'm really fond of John. Mr. Dorsey, he's done a tremendous job since he's been with the organization so everything that happened the past week really caught a lot of us off guard. But I'm sure the Hunt family knows exactly what they're doing with the re-signing of our coach Andy Reid. I think everything will be fine but Mr. Dorsey will be missed with the Chiefs."

Hali's displeasure makes sense. He was there in Kansas City before Dorsey arrived with Andy Reid in 2013. From 2006-12, the Chiefs made the playoffs twice. They averaged 5.4 wins per season. In the Dorsey era, they made the playoffs three times in four seasons. They averaged 10.75 wins per season.

Hali knows what the Chiefs were like without Dorsey and it wasn't good. Hali also knows what the Chiefs were like with Dorsey and it was good. Under his control, the Chiefs posted a 43-21 record. He drafted key playmakers like Marcus Peters, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill (though, given Hill's issues away from the field, he might not be viewed as a good pick). He even traded up to draft the Chiefs' quarterback of the future, Patrick Mahomes, in this year's draft.

That's really why Dorsey's firing came as such a shock to everyone: the timing (after the draft) and all of the success the team experienced under his command. Plus, the Chiefs already lost well-respected personnel man Chris Ballard to the Colts this offseason. So, it's been a tumultuous offseason for a team that is fresh off a playoff appearance.

According to the Kansas City Star, Dorsey's dismissal was related to his communication and management style. They've yet to hire his replacement.