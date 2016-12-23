Taylor Lewan says Marcus Mariota called his shot before beating Chiefs

Late in the fourth quarter against the Chiefs in Week 15, the Titans went for the win and tried a two-point conversion. They didn't get it -- Marcus Mariota didn't even really get a throw off on what looked like a screen-- and the Titans looked dead in the water.

But during a hilarious interview on the "Rich Eisen Show," tackle Taylor Lewan said the Tennessee quarterback called his shot when it came to marching down the field to kick the game-winning field goal.

"Marcus is exactly how he is off the field. Calm, collected, man of few words. But I'll tell you what he did do, which really fired me up. So we ran the two-point play and if you watch the play, actually, when the ball is snapped I'm on a knee and Jack [Conklin] is looking at me, he and I are both late off the ball," Lewan recalled. "The first read wasn't open and nothing was really open, and he threw it and whatever got hit and threw it, and I'm walking to Marcus and said, 'Hey man I'm sorry about tha,t I didn't even know we changed the play,' and blah blah blah.

"And he said -- I'm going to paraphrase a little bit -- he said 'Eff that,' he goes, 'What's going to happen is the defense is going to stop them, then all you have to do is give me time and we're going to go win this game.' And I was like 'Oh my god, YES.' And I was just fired up, dude. It was really cool to see him get that fiery."

Mariota is definitely not the type of guy you expect to hear about being fired up. His demeanor is calm and cool -- he was even ripped for being too quiet during the draft process -- but like Lewan says, he's typically like that even on the football field.

It was also interesting to hear Lewan talk about the Titans. It's easy to think about this Tennessee team as a buttoned-up group of conservative players led by Mike Mularkey (a.k.a. Capt. Vanilla), but Lewan sees them as a team that's aggressive, particularly late.

When talking about going for it on fourth down or going for two late in games, Lewan says that's just "what we do."

"That's what we do. That's what we're about. It's been known, at least within this facility, that if we're in a tight game like that, we're going for it. When we were playing the Colts, on the last drive, Mularkey said 'if we score, we're going for two.' So that's how we operate in the fourth quarter."

During the interview there's also a moment where Philip Supernaw "knocked on the door and gave me the finger," making the interview worth a listen for Lewan's general hilarity.

What stood out, though? How Mariota's leadership, particularly late, as well as the basic Titans' attitude, has really changed from the team we expected to see at this point in the season.