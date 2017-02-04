Teammate defends Antonio Brown against critics, new deal could be next

Antonio Brown is one of the league's best receivers. But everything he's accomplished on the field in recent seasons was forgotten the second he decided to fire up Facebook Live in the Steelers' locker room in the moments following their playoff win last month over the Chiefs.

That lapse in judgment -- which was no doubt precipitated by the report that Brown has a six-figure deal with Facebook -- led to countless stories about how the Steelers might be better off without Antonio Brown, portrayed as a selfish teammate and locker room cancer.

But earlier this week, Steelers president Art Rooney II sounded a different tone about the team's star wide receiver.

Rooney said he view Antonio Brown's antics as "little annoyances, with the emphasis on little," as far as he's concerned. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 31, 2017

"Our intention is to try and get a contract done, a contract extension done with Antonio and so we'll get to work on that and I think some of the off-the-field things, I think, for the most part are things that I don't think had a big impact on the team," Rooney said, via PennLive.com. "Hopefully in the future he'll keep them to minimal types of distractions."

Meanwhile, Brown's teammate, Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey, was much less diplomatic when addressing the critics via his Instagram feed.

"Can't hold my tongue anymore tired of all the hate, bulls--t stories! [Brown] is a team player loved by all his teammates especially ME! You against him, you against me!"

So you've been warned.

As for the notion that the Steelers would let Brown walk, don't bet on it. In addition to Rooney's remarks about a contract extension for one of the league's most underpaid players, ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday night that the two sides are optimistic that a new deal can be agreed upon before training camp.

On Thursday, Brown appeared on ESPN's "First Take," where he was asked about where he wants to play in 2017.

"Steelers for life," Brown said. "My teammates know what type of player I am, what type of intensity I bring to practice, what kind of leadership I bring. I'm just excited about that situation and see what's going to happen."