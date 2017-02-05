Ten intriguing things about Super Bowl LI: Brady, Ryan, which defense delivers?

HOUSTON -- With Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots just days away, these 10 things intrigue me:

1. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in his biggest game: He's proven a lot of people wrong about his talent this season, but a victory would be his crowning moment. Does he continue the hot run under the biggest spotlight? Is this his time to join the elite?

2. How will the Patriots defend the Falcons' high-flying offense? Bill Belichick has slowed two of the greatest offenses ever in Super Bowls, beating the Buffalo Bills as Giants defensive coordinator in 1990 and the St. Louis Rams as Patriots coach in 2002. I can't wait to see what he tries to take away first from Atlanta's offense.

3. Will Tom Brady strengthen his case as the NFL's greatest QB? If Brady wins, it would be his fifth Super Bowl victory -- the most by any quarterback. If he does it by carving up Atlanta's young defense with a late drive and big numbers, there may be no doubt he's the best ever. The Falcons have four rookies starting on defense. That could be big.

4. Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler vs. Falcons receiver Julio Jones: Butler won't be on Jones a ton in man coverage -- and they may opt to go with a different plan -- but Butler is New England's best cover guy. He will be on him some. Can he handle Jones, even with help?

5. Will Falcons pass rusher Vic Beasley show up? He led the NFL in sacks with 15½, but has not had one in two playoff games. He needs to have a Von Miller-type of Super Bowl to help slow Brady.

Has anyone seen NFL sacks leader Vic Beasley in the playoffs? Not so far. USATSI

6. Which offensive line will play better? These have been two of the league's healthiest offensive lines and have made big improvements from last season. The addition of Alex Mack in the middle of Atlanta's line has been big, but so has the return of Patriots line coach Dante Scarnecchia.

7. Can the Patriots cover RBs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman out of the backfield? If they double Jones as much I expect, these two will be huge in the passing game. That would put a lot of pressure on the linebackers in coverage.

8. Will the Falcons change things up in the secondary? They like to play a lot of Cover 3, but Brady will eat that alive if they stay in it consistently. I would expect more man than usual.

9. Will the Pats' corners try to mug Atlanta's receivers? I expect this to be a big part of the plan until they get called for some holding penalties. The Patriots want to set the tone early with physical play outside, much like they did to the Rams when they beat them in the Super Bowl.

10. Which highly respected OC, Kyle Shanahan or Josh McDaniels, will call the best game? These are two of the best at putting plans together to attack the opposing defense. New England's McDaniels has been good for a long time, but I think Shanahan became one of the best this season when he adapted to Ryan's strengths.