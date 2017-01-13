Ten things to watch in NFL playoffs: Prescott vs. pressure, Sherman vs. Julio

Here are 10 things from the divisional round of the NFL playoffs that intrigue me:

1. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan vs. the Legion of Boom (minus Earl Thomas ): When the Falcons lost to the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle in Week 6 (SEA 26, ATL 24), Ryan threw for 335 yards and three touchdowns, with all the scores and more than 200 yards coming in the third quarter. Without Thomas, who played that day, can the Seahawks slow him down?

2. Will Seahawks corner Richard Sherman shadow Falcons receiver Julio Jones ? Sherman spent much of that first game on Jones, even following him inside in the slot sometimes, which is rare for Sherman. Jones had a good day -- not all of it on Sherman -- by catching seven passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. He has to come close to that again if the Falcons are to win.

Who will win the Sherman vs. Jones battle this weekend? USATSI

3. Can the Seahawks block Falcons pass rusher Vic Beasley ? The second-year edge rusher led the NFL with 15.5 sacks. He is a capable edge rusher from the left side, but also can stunt to get sacks. They have to account for him on every passing down.

4. Can the Houston Texans get pressure on New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady ? The Texans had only 31 sacks in the regular season, tying them for 24th in the league. That's not good enough against Brady. Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus have to get after Brady if Houston has a chance.

5. Will Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler do anything to keep up with Brady? He beat him last season when he was with the Broncos. In that game, Osweiler threw for 270 yards and a touchdown as the Broncos rallied from 14 down late to win in overtime. He hasn't looked like that this season, but maybe there is some playoff magic in his right arm -- or maybe not.

6. Can the Kansas City Chiefs slow Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell ? He has been on a tear the past seven weeks, averaging 143 yards rushing and collecting 167 yards in last week's 30-12 playoff victory over Miami. The Chiefs were 26th in the league in run defense. That's not good for K.C.

7. Will Chiefs receiver/returner Tyreek Hill provide big plays? As a rookie, Hill has given Kansas City much-needed speed on offense and in the return game. He can break a game open at any second. The Steelers have to keep him contained.

8. Will the pressure of his first playoff start get to Dallas Cowboys rookie QB Dak Prescott ? He's handled everything so far. What's to think he won't handle this? One caveat: He's thrown only 16 passes when trailing by nine or more points. Keep that in mind if the Green Bay Packers take a big lead.

Prescott will have to step up in the face of playoff pressure. USATSI

9. Can Packers QB Aaron Rodgers continue to play perhaps the best football of his career? He has 22 touchdown passes and no picks in his past eight games and has four in each of the past three games, including last week in Green Bay's victory over the New York Giants . He is rolling heading into Dallas.

10. Who steps up for the Packers if receiver Jordy Nelson can't go (ribs)? If he does play, how effective can he be? Nelson was slowed early this season and the offense wasn't good. If he can't go, it will put more pressure on Davante Adams and Randall Cobb . They will have to play big like they did last week when Nelson went out.