Ten things to watch in NFL Week 17: Steve Smith, Packers-Lions, Falcons, McGloin time

Here are 10 things from NFL Week 17 that intrigue me:

1. Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions for the NFC North: It doesn't get any better than having the division title on the line in a rivalry game in the final week. Packers-Lions will be fun. The winner takes the division, and the loser could be out of the playoffs, depending on what the Washington Redskins do against the New York Giants .

2. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers coming into the game on a roll : He has put himself into the MVP race the past nine games and has his team ready to do damage come playoff time if they can win Sunday. It's hard to imagine the Lions slowing him, but they beat the Packers the last time even though Rodgers threw four touchdown passes.

3. Who plays and who doesn't? With little at stake for some teams with locked-up playoff spots, how will the coaches handle it? The Pittsburgh Steelers will sit stars, and so will a lot of other teams. How should they play it? It's a tough call.

4. Oakland Raiders QB Matt McGloin vs. Denver's defense: With Derek Carr done for the season with a broken leg, Oakland turns to McGloin. He's been just OK across six career starts, but he has to be a lot better than that if they are to push for a Super Bowl berth. The Broncos' defense will be a great first test.

With Carr (right) out, McGloin is next man up in Oakland. USATSI

5. Kirk Cousins with a playoff spot on the line: If the Redskins beat the Giants, they are in the playoffs. With the Giants likely resting guys since they are locked into the NFC's No. 5 spot, that puts a lot of pressure on the Redskins and especially Cousins. He has to come up big.

6. The Atlanta Falcons trying to lock up the NFC No. 2 seed: They face division rival New Orleans in Atlanta with a chance to lock up a first-round bye. The Falcons have scored 502 points this season and could finish as high as sixth all-time with a 46-point game. They usually put up points on the New Orleans Saints . This will be fun.

7. The final game for Baltimore Ravens receiver Steve Smith : The longtime star said this week's game with the Cincinnati Bengals is likely his last. He's been a great player, and now comes the debate: Is he a Hall of Fame player? With so many great receivers up for the Hall it might take him time, but he will get in someday.

We likely have just one more chance to watch Smith play. USATSI

8. Will the Dallas Cowboys try to get Ezekiel Elliott the rookie rushing record? I wouldn't, but it sounds like they might. Elliott needs 178 yards to break Eric Dickerson's mark of 1,807 yards. I can't imagine he will get that against the Philadelphia Eagles , but the Cowboys say he will play. Why risk it with the playoffs around the corner?

9. Who ends up with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft? The Cleveland Browns own it right now with their one victory, but if they beat the Steelers and the 49ers lose to the Seattle Seahawks , each would have two victories and the Browns would have the second pick based on strength of schedule. The Browns can't pick lower than the second spot, so does it really matter?

10. Who wins the sack title? Atlanta's Vic Beasley leads the league with 14.5 sacks, which is one ahead of Denver's Von Miller . Beasley, in his second season, has emerged as one of the best at attacking the quarterback. Miller is the best. So who wins it?