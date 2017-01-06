Ten things to watch on NFL Wild Card Weekend: Eli vs. Rodgers, Tate vs. Seattle

Here are 10 things regarding Wild Card Weekend that intrigue me:

1. Aaron Rodgers against the New York Giants defense: Rodgers finished the season as the league leader in touchdown passes (40) and put himself into the MVP conversation. The Giants finished second in scoring defense and seventh in yards given up per pass play. This will be a real challenge for Rodgers.

2. How will the Green Bay Packers cover Odell Beckham Jr.? They have corner issues because of injuries, which might limit how much man they play against Beckham. Micah Hyde moved outside to corner against the Detroit Lions and did a nice job. But he's a hybrid and to ask him to play that way for an entire game will be challenging, and more so if he's lined up against Beckham.

3. Can Eli Manning bring back some playoff magic? He has not had a great year for the Giants, but there are reasons. We know how he has turned it up in past postseasons, winning two Super Bowls, and going through Green Bay to pull them off. Can he do it again?

4. Will Antonio Brown have some payback for the Miami Dolphins ? When the Dolphins beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-15 on Oct. 16, the Dolphins limited Brown to four catches for 39 yards. Byron Maxwell , who is questionable because of an ankle injury, spent a lot of time on Brown. If he can't go Sunday, it could be rookie Xavien Howard who gets the assignment -- with plenty of help.

5. Can the Steelers slow Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi ? In the first meeting, Ajayi ran for 204 yards behind an impressive offensive line. Center Mike Pouncey , who played that day, will not play Sunday, which could be a big factor.

6. The quarterback mess in the Houston-Oakland game: It's Connor Cook making his first start for the Oakland Raiders , while Brock Osweiler is back in for the Houston Texans . That shapes up as a quarterback how-not-to game.

7. Can the Seattle defense get back on track against the Lions? They haven't looked like the dominating unit of past seasons over the final month of the regular season. That's because Earl Thomas is gone and they miss his ability in the middle of the field. Steven Terrell isn't Thomas, and it shows up. However, I expect that defense to play well in a home playoff atmosphere.

8. Lions receiver Golden Tate against his former team: Tate left Seattle as a free agent two years ago and has become the Lions' best receiver this season. The Seattle Seahawks said they wanted him back, but did they? Now Tate gets to go against Richard Sherman and Co., guys he won Super Bowl XLVIII with, in 2014.

9. The bad Seattle offensive line against an underwhelming Detroit front: Something has to give. The Lions were last in the league in sacks with 26, and their best pass rusher, Ziggy Ansah, had two. But the Seahawks were 27th in sacks per pass play allowed.

10. Khalil Mack and Jadeveon Clowney in the same game: The playoffs are usually about pass rushers and they are among the best young ones in the game. Mack didn't have a sack in the final three games after getting 11 in his first 13, so he has to get it going. Clowney is going to his first Pro Bowl after getting six sacks, and played better than that number indicates.