Terence Newman, 38, re-signs with Vikings, says he wants a shot at 'winning a ring'

Terence Newman is coming back for at least one more year. The Minnesota Vikings announced via their official Twitter account on Wednesday that they’ve re-signed the 38-year-old Newman for the 2017 season.

Newman has been in the NFL since all the way back in 2003, when the Dallas Cowboys made him the No. 5 overall pick in the draft. In 14 seasons, he’s racked up 41 interceptions and 181 passes defensed, and he’s been named a Pro Bowler twice.

Even though he spent last season as the second-oldest defensive player in the NFL (he’s four months younger than James Harrison), he still managed to play at an extremely high level. (Per Pro Football Focus, he allowed the fifth-lowest passer rating on throws in his direction among the 79 cornerbacks that played at least 50 percent of their team’s snaps.) He hinted earlier in the week that his career was not over, and that he’d be signing with a championship contender soon.

“I’m planning on playing,” Newman said in a radio appearance. “So, hopefully, we get something wrapped up in the next couple days. … There should be a deal imminent. I can’t break that part of it to you, but there is a deal that’s imminent, that’s in the works and in the next day or two, it should come out.

“The only reason I’m playing the game right now is because I want a ring. That’s the one thing I was so happy about DeMarcus (Ware, who announced his retirement Monday). He was able to get a ring and that’s the epitome. And that’s the thing that everybody wants to attain. Some guys might play for money. Some guys don’t love the game, but they love the money. Me? I love the game and I want a ring. That’s the reason I play.

“I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t think I could win a ring. I wouldn’t try to play this game and go to a team that is ‘rebuilding’ or what have you. But the fact that I have an opportunity with a team that I know has a shot at winning a ring, that’s the part that, to me, is important. Because as an older player, you don’t want to be in a situation where you’re trying to do nothing but teach young guys. It gives me an opportunity to actually be able to teach young guys and be in a position where I can get a ring while playing.”

Returning to Minnesota allows Newman to continue playing for Mike Zimmer, the coach for whom he has had his best seasons. The Vikes are currently tied for the 12th-best Super Bowl odds at Bovada, so whether or not they’re a true contender is up for debate, but Newman obviously feels that they are.