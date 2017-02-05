Terrell Owens announces he didn't make it into the Hall of Fame again

A year ago from San Francisco, my colleague Will Brinson wrote a story with the following headline: "Terrell Owens inexplicably kept out of 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame class." One year later, all you have to do is swap out "2016" for "2017" in the headline.

On Saturday, Owens revealed that he once against wasn't voted into the Hall of Fame. He called it a "flawed process" and said, "Honestly, doesn't mean anything to me to get in beyond this point."

When you align expectations with reality you will never be disappointed. To my family,fans & friends I'm a Hall Of Famer. #FlawedProcess — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 4, 2017 Unfortunately I DID NOT MAKE IT again this year. Thanks to ALL my fans & supporters. #FlawedProcess — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 4, 2017

As Brinson wrote a year ago, "it's a little ridiculous for Owens not to be in the Hall of Fame." The former 49ers, Cowboys, Eagles, Bills, and Bengals receiver ranks eighth all time in receptions (1,078), second in receiving yards (15,934), and third in receiving touchdowns (153). He's one of the greatest receivers in the history of the NFL.

There is no reason to keep him out, just like there wasn't a reason a year ago. And no, his behavior away from the field (let's face it, he was a diva) shouldn't factor into this discussion. Still, that has to be the only reason why he wasn't voted in again. There is no other explanation.

Owens is right: It definitely does seem like a flawed process.