Terrell Owens had gold HOF jacket made, reportedly with his stats on the back

Terrell Owens is a hall-of-fame talent, even if he has yet to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In early February, the 2017 class was announced, and for the second straight year, Owens found himself on the outside looking in . It’s nearly impossible to dispute that the mercurial wide receiver is deserving of a bust in Canton, but Owens’ outspoken nature -- with media, teammates and coaches -- has likely played a part in his omission, even though off-field behavior isn’t supposed to factor into such decisions.

So while Owens has to wait at least another year to officially make his way to Canton, he’s not waiting around on the gold jacket given to Hall of Fame members. This is according to the New York Daily News’ Gary Myers -- who heard it from a Hall of Fame player who saw Owens in Los Angeles carrying a shopping bag.

In the bag? A custom-made gold jacket.

“T.O. told me he had his career stats on the back of the jacket,” the Hall of Famer told Myers. “Seriously.”

Those numbers are pretty impressive; Owens, who played 15 seasons and had 1,078 receptions for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns, announced last month he had “lost all respect” for the Hall of Fame. And that includes Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter, whom Owens cited as having more character issues than Owens during his playing days.

“Even you think about guys that have gone and really tried to attack my character and called me a flawed candidate, a guy like Cris Carter -- trust me, I’m better than Cris Carter,” Owens told WFAN’s Mike Francesa at the time. “I’ll tell him that. He knows that I’m not a fan of him.”

It was at this time that Owens also revealed that he had a gold jacket, confirming Myers’ later report.

“Would it be a nice thing? Yes,” T.O. said. “But I feel at this point, it’s been purely based on personal feelings, emotions that are being involved. … At this point, the Hall of Fame doesn’t mean anything to me. I can get a gold jacket made, which I have already done, that means much more to me than something that they can give me because, again, the system is flawed.”

Meanwhile, the Hall of Famer who ran into T.O. in L.A. had this advice for him: “I told him he is dividing the selection committee just like he divided locker rooms. I told him to be quiet, let the process work and he will get in.”

We’ll see. For now, Owens is good on the gold jacket.