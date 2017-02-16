Terrell Owens has 'lost all respect' for Pro Football Hall of Fame induction process

The irony of Terrell Owens being kept out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame is that he’s being really vocal about it and everyone is starting to appreciate his loud, public venting.

Because, you see, when Owens was playing, no one liked his public outbursts. His attitude towards the media and towards his teammates -- or at least the perceived attitude -- is essentially what’s keeping him out of Canton.

It can’t be his numbers, because his numbers by themselves produce a very simple-to-read sketch of a HOF candidate. So to say that Owens is not a fan of the process for getting into the Hall of Fame, well, that is pretty obvious. And he went off on it to Tim Graham of the Buffalo News recently, saying he’s “lost all respect” for how things go down.

“Obviously, what I did, the Hall of Fame, that should validate it. But now it’s something else,” Owens said. “Now they’re adding to the bylaws; they’re adding extra things to the criteria to be inducted.

“For me, that’s where I’ve lost all respect for it, in a sense.”

As soon as he found out he wouldn’t get in this year, Owens lashed out, calling it a “flawed” process before deleting a tweet. Since then multiple people have come to Owens’ defense, from Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells to brand new Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner.

Owens doesn’t just believe he’s been snubbed this year; he believes he should have been a first-ballot Hall of Fame player but that there is an agenda against him.

“Considering my body of work and what I’ve done on the football field,” Owens said, “that should have been justification for me to have gotten in as a first-ballot Hall of Famer and definitely this year.

“I’m not bitter in that regard, but when it comes to questioning my character and what I did in that locker room, the thing what a lot of people are missing is these coaches and these people are saying is I’m this type of person in the locker room. Well, who are those guys? Nobody’s attached any names to anything. They’re just saying, ‘Well, this is what I heard.’”

There is no doubt that Owens was difficult to deal with from a media perspective. And he did play on plenty of teams during his time in the NFL.

But there were also lots of teams who consistently approached him and tried to give him large sums of money to join their roster. That’s how talented he was -- even when he was older, both the Bengals and Bills brought in Owens and he still managed to produce.

Unfortunately for Owens, the Hall of Fame process apparently isn’t just about production.