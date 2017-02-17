Terrell Owens on latest Hall of Fame snub: 'I'm better than Cris Carter'

For the second straight year, Terrell Owens found himself on the outside looking in when the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its newest class. It’s nearly impossible to dispute that the mercurial wide receiver is deserving of a bust in Canton, but Owens’ outspoken nature -- with media, teammates and coaches -- has played a part in his omission, even though off-field behavior isn’t supposed to factor into such decisions.

Earlier this week, Owens, who played 15 seasons and had 1,078 receptions for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns, announced that he had “lost all respect” for the Hall of Fame. And on Thursday, he focused that criticism to a particular member of the Hall: Former NFL wide receiver Cris Carter, whom Owens cited as having more character issues than he did during his playing days.

“Even you think about guys that have gone and really tried to attack my character and called me a flawed candidate, a guy like Cris Carter — trust me, I’m better than Cris Carter,” Owens told WFAN’s Mike Francesa. “I’ll tell him that. He knows that I’m not a fan of him.

“He wants me to wait because he had to wait. I did more with less. I was better than Cris Carter. So he shouldn’t mention anything about anybody, especially me, about being a flawed candidate when here’s a guy who got released, flunked three drug tests from Philly — cocaine and alcohol addiction — and then there was somewhere down the road he’s telling guys to ask somebody to be a fall guy. What kind of character is that?”

Owens is referring to the time Carter spoke at the NFL Rookie Symposium in 2014 and told the rookies they needed a fall guy should they run afoul of the law.

The league deemed Carter’s suggestion “inappropriate.”

Meanwhile, Owens maintains that he’d love to be inducted into Canton but understands the politics involved too.

“Would it be a nice thing? Yes,” he said. “But I feel at this point, it’s been purely based on personal feelings, emotions that are being involved. … At this point, the Hall of Fame doesn’t mean anything to me. I can get a gold jacket made, which I have already done, that means much more to me than something that they can give me because, again, the system is flawed.”