Terrelle Pryor leaves Redskins visit without a deal; would Browns want him back?

Terrelle Pryor was one of the few bright spots for the Browns last season -- and one of the biggest surprises in the NFL. The former quarterback has successfully transitioned to wide receiver, and had been so effective in his first year on the job that there were rumors that the Browns might even use the franchise tag on Pryor to keep him in Cleveland.

Instead, the Browns signed Kenny Britt to a four-year deal worth $32.5 million, and in the process muddying Pryor’s future with the team.

On Thursday, Pryor visited the Redskins, a team that just fired its general manager , reportedly has a quarterback who wants to play elsewhere , and that lost its two starting receivers -- Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson -- on the first day of free agency. According to the Washington Post, Pryor left D.C. without a contract, but will keep “his options available.”

Where Pryor ends up will likely come down to money.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot writes that, even after signing Britt, the Browns wanted to re-sign Pryor -- but not at $15 million a year his agent was reportedly seeking. Instead, Cleveland was initially thinking more along the lines of the $8 million a year they ended up giving Britt. But with Britt under contract, it’s unclear if that offer remains for Pryor.

Interestingly, Britt and Pryor put up similar numbers last season -- Britt had 68 catches for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns; Pryor caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns -- Football Outsiders ranked Britt 28th in toal value among all receivers while Pryor was 50th.

The Browns wanted to extend Pryor before last season but Pryor’s agent wanted to test free agency. That said, Pryor maintained that he wanted to stay in Cleveland.

“I love playing for Hue [Jackson]. I love playing for [Jimmy] Haslam. He is a great owner,” Pryor said after the season. “They have given us one of the best facilities. They want to win. I don’t believe in taking the easy road and going to teams just because they are great. I would rather start how we are and then build it into an empire. I believe in battling. I don’t believe in taking the easy way out.’’

Though he didn’t mean it at the time, Pryor ending up with the Redskins would be the definition of not “taking the easy way out.”