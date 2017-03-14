Terrelle Pryor not worried about Redskins QB drama: 'I played with six QBs last year'

Terrelle Pryor’s new team -- the Washington Redskins -- has something in common with his old team -- the Cleveland Browns : They’ve been two of the league’s most dysfunctional franchises in recent years. You could argue, however, that Cleveland, with stability in the front office and a boatload of draft picks, is headed in the right direction while Washington ... well, is not .

Pryor said he wanted to remain with the Browns, but the team wasn’t interested in paying the $15 million a year he was reportedly seeking . So instead, Pryor inked a one-year, $8 million deal with the Redskins, which just lost both starting receivers to free agency.

While the Redskins have their own unique set of problems, they won the division in 2015 and missed the playoffs by just one game last season. Perhaps most important, the quarterback position is relatively stable, insomuch as Kirk Cousins has signed his franchise tender and the expectation is that he won’t be traded . (That said, all bets are off for 2018 .)

But Pryor, who endured a two-win season with the Browns in 2016, seemed unconcerned about the quarterback drama in D.C.

“I don’t want to say it was my first priority because at the end of the day you want to be wanted,” Pryor told reporters Monday, via comments distributed by the Redskins. “You want to be with a team that wants you to be on the team. In Washington, they were very aggressive in terms of wanting me to be on the team. I played with six quarterbacks last year. I don’t think it could get that bad. Obviously, I would like to play with Kirk; I would be an idiot if I didn’t believe that. I think he’s a great quarterback and hopefully that’s what happens.”

(By the way, Pryor isn’t exaggerating: Six different players attempted a pass for the Browns last season: Robert Griffin III , Josh McCown , Cody Kessler , Charlie Whitehurst , Kevin Hogan and running back Duke Johnson . And if you include Pryor, originally drafted by the Oakland Raiders as a quarterback, that makes seven.)

Pryor, who caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns last season, will be the Redskins’ No. 1 receiver. DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 49ers on the first day of free agency, leaving Pryor, Josh Doctson , Jamison Crowder and Jordan Reed to pick up the slack.