Terrelle Pryor reportedly instructs agents to get a deal done with Browns

Terrelle Pryor may be moving closer to a deal that will keep him in Cleveland long-term. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora previously reported that Pryor was Cleveland’s top offseason priority after wrapping up an extension for linebacker Jamie Collins, and now Cleveland.com reports that Pryor’s agents will have “strong discussions” soon about a new deal and that Pryor has instructed them that he wants to remain in Cleveland.

The report also states that the Browns currently have no plans to use the franchise tag on Pryor, but would do so if they can’t come to an agreement on a long-term deal. The franchise tag for wide receivers is expected to top $15 million this season, but that number is considerably higher than what Pryor figures to command on the open market.

As for Pryor himself, he’s openly stated that he wants to remain in Cleveland.

“I know this is an important month,” he said last week. “But I do love being with the Browns and like I said before, this thing isn’t about joining a different team because a different team’s good. That’s not what it’s about. I love the building process here. I started out in my career never coming in the front door. I’ve always got to go in the back, the hard way and the longer way.

“I have no problem with, just because we were 1-15 or whatever this year, coming back. I don’t mind starting fresh next year and continuing to grow, because I think it’s more exciting when you’re on the bottom. I’m always citing starting from the bottom and getting to the top, and I think it’s a greater feeling and it would be great to give Cleveland what they’re looking for.”

The 27-year old broke out last year during his first full season as a wide receiver. Working as the Browns’ No. 1 target for most of the year, Pryor racked up 77 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. Considering he had been a quarterback until shortly before the 2015 season, it was one of the most impressive showings of the 2016 campaign.