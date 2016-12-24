Terry Bradshaw says Packers should get rid of Aaron Rodgers before Mike McCarthy

Former Steelers quarterback and FOX Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw had an interesting Friday afternoon on television, where he was full of opinions that riled some people up, including a ridiculous one about Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

First, he said that Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn't a very good coach and more of a "cheerleader." This didn't sit well with anyone -- because it's just not true, mainly -- including Bradshaw's old team.

Friendly reminder: #Steelers HC Mike Tomlin won SB XLIII (2 apps), won AFC North 4x, is 101-57 (.639) & fastest in team history to 100 wins. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 23, 2016

The other opinion espoused by Bradshaw was even more ridiculous. During an appearance on FS1's "Speak for Yourself," Bradshaw said that he believes the Packers would be better off getting rid of Aaron Rodgers before getting rid of Mike McCarthy.

That's not a typo. He actually said that.

"If I were going to get rid of one of the two, who would I get rid of, you ready? I'd get rid of Rodgers. I'm going to keep a great coach. I think that guy is a great coach. You heard what I said. I think McCarthy is one of those coaches you absolutely hang onto. Especially if you look at Rodgers, and how old is he now? 32, 33? If it got down to that ... I may be crazy, I just think an organization will endure and last longer if they have a great coach."

.@TerryBradshaw: I'd get rid of Aaron Rodgers over Mike McCarthy if I were the Packers. You have to keep a great coach. pic.twitter.com/ORl8N8zl3C — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) December 23, 2016

Jason Whitlock was so apoplectic that his little fedora nearly flew off his head. And he had good reason -- this was a ridiculous statement by Bradshaw. The Tomlin thing felt weird because he's a former Steelers quarterback.

But this is just bizarre because clearly you would keep Rodgers over McCarthy. Coaches are important, but a franchise quarterback is the most important thing in football. There's no way the Packers would get rid of Rodgers before they got rid of McCarthy.

This was made even more clear on Saturday when Rodgers eviscerated the Vikings defense en route to giving the Packers a shot to win the division next week against the Lions.