Texans are back to Brock Osweiler, Raiders reportedly set to start Connor Cook

Bad news: The Raiders are down to No. 3 quarterback Connor Cook, and it looks like he will start in Saturday's wild-card matchup in Houston.

Good news: The Texans' quarterback situation isn't much better. They'll be without backup Tom Savage, who suffered a concussion in the regular-season finale, which means Brock Osweiler will take over the starting job he lost last month for not being very good.

Texans coach Bill O'Brien made the announcement on Tuesday.

"I thought Brock did some really good things on Sunday with his teammates," O'Brien said weeks after benching Osweiler, who signed a four-year, $72 million deal last offseason.

But Osweiler has been anything but a franchise quarterback. In 14 regular-season starts he completed just 59 percent of his passes with 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. According to Football Outsiders' metrics, he was the league's second-worst quarterback on a per-play basis, better only than Rams rookie Jared Goff.

The Raiders, meanwhile, are "moving forward with the expectation" that Cook will be under center this week, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport because No. 2 quarterback Matt McGloin suffered a shoulder injury in last Sunday's loss to the Broncos.

So the question becomes: Can Osweiler really lose to Cook, a rookie with no NFL starts?

Officially, the Raiders remain noncommittal on McGloin's status

"We'll see," coach Jack Del Rio said Monday, via ESPN.com. "We'll see. We'll see how the week goes. Between Connor and Matt we'll see who ... can get the most reps and who we feel the most comfortable [with] going into the game."

Of course, neither Cook nor McGloin is Derek Carr, the third-year quarterback who was having an MVP-caliber season before he suffered a fractured fibula in Week 16. Now the Raiders' best season since 2002 is pretty much in tatters because of the terrible luck.

But there's no time for long faces, at least publicly.

"I thought Connor was pretty solid," Del Rio said of Cook, who finished 14 of 21 for 150 yards with a touchdown and two turnovers. "I thought he handled himself pretty well. Ball security is so huge; we had a couple of ball security issues. That defense is pretty good and I thought, overall, he did a pretty solid job for a tough set of circumstances."

Cook, a rookie out of Michigan State, added: "I'm going to do what I've been doing all year. When I was inactive, I was still watching film and still studying the game plan and going over everything -- my reads, my hots and all that. It's not going to change anything for me. I'm going to still prep as if I'm playing; it doesn't matter if I'm backup, starter or whatever."

Fun fact: Should Cook earn the nod, he'll become the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to make his first NFL start in a playoff game.