Texans at Patriots game score: Live blog, inactives, updates, highlights
The Texans look to avenge a blowout loss to the Pats earlier this season and advance to the title game
The Patriots are either 15- or 16-point favorites over the Texans, depending on where you pick up the line, and just about no one expects them to lose. The reality is these two teams met in the regular season when Tom Brady was suspended and the Patriots, who started Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, beat the Texans 27-0.
Do the Texans have a shot? Sure, but it would be a major upset. If it does end up being close, there will be high drama. Following along here, as we'll have the latest on inactives, player news and provide in-game analysis on every pivotal play and score below in our live blog.
If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.
