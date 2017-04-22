Texans GM expects long-time Patriots great Vince Wilfork to retire

All signs continue to point to Vince Wilfork retiring this offseason.

After the Texans' playoff loss to the Patriots in January, the defensive tackle revealed that he thought he had played his last game, but added he would take his time to think over his decision. Wilfork, a free agent, still hasn't made a formal announcement. But Texans general manager Rick Smith weighed in on Friday.

In Smith's mind, Wilfork is done playing.

"I haven't spoken to Vince Wilfork since last season," Smith said, per the Houston Chronicle. "My expectation is that Vince is not playing anymore."

And here's what Wilfork said in January.

"No emotions and I will take my time and think about it. I think I have played my last NFL football game. I will take the time and do my due diligence and sit back see if I really want to retire," Wilfork said. "We will see. I don't know how long that will take. I will see, it doesn't change the fact that I enjoyed every bit of my career; I enjoyed 11 great years in New England and enjoyed two great years in Texas with unbelievable teammates.

"I couldn't have any better teammates from both organizations and you talk about the organizations themselves and you talk about top of the class. These are two owners that anyone would love to play for."

Wilfork, a first-round pick of the Patriots in 2004, spent 11 years in New England before taking his talents to Houston for the past two seasons. In his 13-year career, he registered 16 sacks, 370 solo tackles, and three interceptions (somehow). He was voted to five Pro Bowls and named first-team All-Pro in 2012. And, of course, he won two Super Bowls with the Patriots -- with those championships coming in his first and last seasons with the team.

There's no doubt that Wilfork will go down as one of the Patriots' best-ever players, but he also has a chance to end up in the Hall of Fame. The stats might not show it, but Wilfork was an incredible force in the middle of the trenches during his prime.