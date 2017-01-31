Texans hire ex-Patriots receiver Wes Welker as an assistant coach

Due to his concussion history and age (35), Wes Welker's NFL playing career is over. He hasn't appeared on the field since the 2015 season and he's no longer the threat he was when he served as Tom Brady and Peyton Manning's most trusted slot receiver. With that being said, Welker appears to be ready to return to the NFL.

As first reported by John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans have hired Welker to their coaching staff. The team then confirmed the move. He'll be an offensive/special teams assistant.

Welker, of course, played under Texans coach Bill O'Brien when he was an offensive assistant with the Patriots from 2007-2011. In 2012, O'Brien moved on from New England while Welker remained with the Patriots until 2013, when he landed with Denver. He finished his career with the Rams in 2015.

At his peak, Welker was the game's best slot receiver, averaging 106 receptions, 1,177 yards and seven touchdowns from 2007-2013. But concussions limited him in the final years of his career.

According to ESPN, Welker suffered at least six concussions in his career and he admitted this past summer that he's "concerned" about his health.

In Houston, Welker will help coach a young, talented receiving core that includes DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller and Braxton Miller. Fuller and Miller just finished uneven rookie seasons, so they could use some guidance from someone like Welker.

Perhaps Welker can even help Brock Osweiler turn into Tom Bra... hahaha just kidding, of course