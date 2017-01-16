Texans part ways with offensive coordinator after ugly season with Osweiler

After finishing the 2016 season with one of the worst offenses in football, the Texans have decided to "mutually part ways" with offensive coordinator George Godsey.

The team announced the move Monday, only two days after Houston's season ended in a 34-16 playoff loss to the Patriots.

"I'm grateful for the tireless work ethic and contributions George has made to our team over the last three years," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said in a statement. "I wish him nothing but the best in the future."

Godsey, 38, had been in Houston since 2014 when O'Brien hired him to be the team's quarterbacks coach. He was then promoted to offensive coordinator for the 2015 season. In Godsey's two seasons as offensive coordinator, the Texans have finished 19th (2015) and 29th (2016) in total offense.

However, it's not completely fair to put all the blame on Godsey. He had to deal with six different starting quarterbacks during his two seasons as offensive coordinator. One of those six was Brock Osweiler, who was signed to a $72 million deal in March 2016.

With Osweiler running the show, the Texans offense struggled so badly that Godsey was actually stripped of play calling duties after a 27-0 loss to the Patriots in Week 3. Osweiler also struggled in his second meeting with the Patriots, suffering three interceptions in Houston's playoff loss.

If Osweiler remains the starting quarterback in Houston, we probably won't see too many coaches clamoring to get the the Texans' offensive coordinator job. That being said, there's no guarantee Osweiler will be the starter.

After a season where Osweiler passed for 2,957 yards with 15 touchdowns, along with 16 interceptions, O'Brien wasn't willing to commit to him as the team's starter in 2017.

"We're so far from answering that question," O'Brien said on Monday morning, via NFL.com. "Right now, we sit down and evaluate our team and everything we do ... it's not even a question that I can begin to answer."

That means that Osweiler could be competing with Tom Savage for the team's starting job next season.

"We're going to evaluate everything," O'Brien said. "We're going to do the best we can to field a good, competitive team, a better team, a more consistent team than we did this year."

If the Texans can find merely an average quarterback, they'll be in good position to take home their third consecutive AFC South title in 2017.