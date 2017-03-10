Texans reportedly won't trade for Tony Romo, even after unloading Brock Osweiler

It’s hard to be surprised these days, but the Browns trading for the tall drink of water that is Brock Osweiler -- and, most importantly, the Texans’ 2018 second-round pick -- accomplished the feat.

And while the Browns had a method to their madness (namely: trading cap space for draft picks -- the expectation is that they will cut or trade Osweiler), the Texans now have Osweiler’s contract off the books and have cleared $10 million in salary-cap space with free agency underway. And now that Houston is in the market for a starting quarterback, trading for Tony Romo would be a logical next step -- particularly since the Broncos are also interested in him.

Except that the Texans aren’t trading for Romo, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. Presumably, that has almost everything to do with Romo’s current contract -- he’s set to make $14 million in 2017, $19.5 million in 2018 and $20.5 million in 2019. But should the Cowboys release Romo, McClain writes that the Texans “will pursue him.”

As it stands, Houston has two quarterbacks under contract: Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden.

With Romo, the Texans would immediately become favorites to win the AFC South, and would be a dark-horse candidate to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. For now, he remains a member of the Cowboys as the Texans -- and Broncos -- await his fate.