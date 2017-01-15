Texans vs. Patriots highlights: Bouye picks off Brady after getting notes from Talib
Tom Brady has thrown just three picks this season
Bill Belichick has a simple mantra: Do your job. And for pretty much the entirety of his time in New England, his Patriots teams have done exactly that, none more so than future Hall of Famer Tom Brady.
But on Saturday against the Texans, Brady didn't do his job on one play (some of the blame goes to teammate Michael Floyd, too), throwing an interception:
TB12 is INTERCEPTED. 😱— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2017
Bouye comes away with the pick off the deflection! #HOUvsNE#NFLPlayoffshttps://t.co/hzjv6lwzjZ
For an idea of just how rare this is, Brady threw just two interceptions all season. For some perspective, Brady's counterpart, Brock Osweiler, has thrown two or more interceptions on four separate occasions this season.
Also worth noting: Texans cornerback A.J. Bouye, who was on the receiving end of Brady's errant pass, was better prepared than most defensive backs -- thanks to a longtime Patriots rival helping him out:
This week Aqib Talib sent pictures of his personal notes about Tom Brady and the #Patriots offense to #texans CB A.J. Bouye— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 14, 2017
You can follow all of the action in the Texans-Patriots playoff game with CBSSports.com's GameTracker.
