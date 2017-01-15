Texans vs. Patriots highlights: Bouye picks off Brady after getting notes from Talib

Tom Brady has thrown just three picks this season

Bill Belichick has a simple mantra: Do your job. And for pretty much the entirety of his time in New England, his Patriots teams have done exactly that, none more so than future Hall of Famer Tom Brady.

But on Saturday against the Texans, Brady didn't do his job on one play (some of the blame goes to teammate Michael Floyd, too), throwing an interception:

For an idea of just how rare this is, Brady threw just two interceptions all season. For some perspective, Brady's counterpart, Brock Osweiler, has thrown two or more interceptions on four separate occasions this season.

Also worth noting: Texans cornerback A.J. Bouye, who was on the receiving end of Brady's errant pass, was better prepared than most defensive backs -- thanks to a longtime Patriots rival helping him out:

You can follow all of the action in the Texans-Patriots playoff game with CBSSports.com's GameTracker.

CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson has been an NFL writer for CBS Sports since June 2011, and he's covered five Super Bowls in that time. Ryan previously worked at AOL's FanHouse from start to finish, and Football Outsiders... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories