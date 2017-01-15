Texans vs. Patriots highlights, score: Dion Lewis takes kickoff 98 yards for TD

When Dion Lewis plays, the Patriots win -- every time

Dion Lewis might struggle to stay healthy -- he's played in just 14 games the last two seasons -- but when he's on the field, he is a difference-maker. This fact was reinforced early in Sunday night's AFC Divisional matchup when Lewis first hauled in a nifty 13-yard touchdown pass:

Not satisfied, Lewis then took a kickoff 98 yards to the house:

This all happened in the first 14 minutes and gave the Patriots a 14-3 lead.

This makes an already bad situation for the Texans decidedly worse:

You can follow all of the action in the Texans-Patriots playoff game with CBSSports.com's GameTracker.

