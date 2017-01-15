Texans vs. Patriots highlights, score: Dion Lewis takes kickoff 98 yards for TD
When Dion Lewis plays, the Patriots win -- every time
Dion Lewis might struggle to stay healthy -- he's played in just 14 games the last two seasons -- but when he's on the field, he is a difference-maker. This fact was reinforced early in Sunday night's AFC Divisional matchup when Lewis first hauled in a nifty 13-yard touchdown pass:
.@Patriots strike first!— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2017
TB12 finds the speedy @dionlewisRB for the TD. #HOUvsNE#NFLPlayoffshttps://t.co/BxSp7VmLQW
Not satisfied, Lewis then took a kickoff 98 yards to the house:
HE IS GONE.— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2017
98 YARDS.
SO FAST.
SEE YA, @DionLewisRB! #HOUvsNE#NFLPlayoffshttps://t.co/wRwpJy3s1M
This all happened in the first 14 minutes and gave the Patriots a 14-3 lead.
This makes an already bad situation for the Texans decidedly worse:
Dion Lewis has played 14 games in a Patriots uniform. The Patriots have won all 14. https://t.co/GjRwckT5lopic.twitter.com/tMgLBUfs2o— NESN (@NESN) January 12, 2017
You can follow all of the action in the Texans-Patriots playoff game with CBSSports.com's GameTracker.
