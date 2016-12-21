The 0-14 Browns have more Pro Bowl players than six NFL teams

The Pro Bowl isn't the end-all, be-all when it comes to recognizing who had a great year in the NFL, but it's a decent barometer. The 2017 Pro Bowl squads were announced Tuesday night, and colleague Jared Dubin did a great job selecting some of the biggest snubs.

But another thing stood out: The winless Browns had a player selected. Offensive tackle Joe Thomas, the bluest of the blue collars, landed on the list for an absurd 10th time. That's a Browns record and an indication of just how good Thomas is; he is one of the few bright spots on a really terrible football team.

His selection means the Browns have more Pro Bowl players (1) than wins (0).

And because the NFL doesn't require a representative from every team for its all-star game like the silly gooses at MLB, it also means that the Browns also have more Pro Bowl players than six teams.

Six teams!

The Detroit Lions have nine wins but no Pro Bowl players. Darius Slay is absolutely a snub, and there's a case to to be made for Matthew Stafford, given the MVP-caliber season he's having.

The New Orleans Saints don't feature any Pro Bowl players, which is kind of nuts considering Drew Brees leads the NFL in passing yards (4,559) and touchdowns (34). Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan rep the NFC at quarterback.

It shouldn't be that surprising to find no Pro Bowl players from the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets, but there are guys on those teams who could qualify as snubs.