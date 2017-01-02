NFL schedule: Here's the 2017 regular season opponents for all 32 teams

With the 2016 regular season officially behind us, now seems like the perfect time to start talking about the 2017 regular season, so let's do it.

Specifically, we're going to talk about the home-and-away opponents for all 32 teams, which means you can see every team that your favorite team will be playing against in 2017.

If you're a Denver Broncos or a San Diego Chargers fan, you might not want to look at the list.

In 2017, both Denver and San Diego will play a total of eight games against this season's playoff teams. That's the most in the NFL and a rough slate for two teams that will be heading into 2017 with new coaches. (The Chiefs also play against eight playoff teams, but they presumably won't have a new coach next season)

The Dallas Cowboys will also be facing a rough slate in 2017. If they're going to get back to the playoffs, they're going to have to navigate a schedule that includes games against the Kansas City Chiefs , Oakland Raiders , Atlanta Falcons , Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers .

Speaking of Seattle and Green Bay, the 2017 season will also give us a fourth straight year of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers playing Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. The two teams are scheduled to play at Lambeau Field next season.

Here's a brief explanation of the NFL scheduling formula, which was implemented in 2002:

Home and away against its three division opponents (six games).

The four teams from another division within its conference on a rotating three-year cycle (four games).

The four teams from a division in the other conference on a rotating four-year cycle (four games).

Two intraconference games based on the prior year's standings (two games). These games match a first-place team against the first-place teams in the two same-conference divisions that the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place, and fourth-place teams in a conference are matched in the same way each year.

Beginning in 2010, a change was made to how teams are paired in the schedule rotation to ensure that teams playing the AFC and NFC West divisions would not be required to make two West Coast trips (e.g., at San Diego and at Oakland), while other teams in their division had none (e.g., at Denver and at Kansas City).

The 2017 regular season will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 7, and end after Week 17 is played on Dec. 31, 2017.

The 2017 NFL season will conclude on Feb. 4, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where the NFC champion and AFC champion will meet in Super Bowl LII.

Here's the complete home-and-away opponent list for each NFL team, which the league released Monday afternoon. The dates and times of each game will released at some point during the spring.