The 2017 NFL preseason schedule released and here are all 65 games

The most exciting day of the NFL offseason is finally here: The league has released its 2017 preseason schedule.

OK, so it’s not the most exciting day of the NFL offseason, or even the second-most exciting day, but it’s definitely in the top-10 and that’s because we’re officially four months away from football. The complete preseason schedule for all 32 teams was released on Monday, along with a list of all the preseason games that will be played in primetime this year.

The 2017 preseason will kick off in Canton, Ohio , on Aug. 3 with the Cowboys playing the Cardinals in the Hall of Fame game. At least that’s the plan, but you never know with the Hall of Fame game. Last year’s version of the game between the Packers and Colts was canceled after the NFL decided the field was playing conditions on the field weren’t good enough.

To make sure that doesn’t happen again, this year’s game has been scheduled for a Thursday, instead of a Sunday. The league’s thinking is that moving the game up will prevent the field from getting beat up during Hall of Fame weekend ceremonies.

One person who probably wouldn’t mind if the game got canceled again is Larry Fitzgerald, who doesn’t sound like he’s a big fan of playing in a fifth preseason game.

Worst news ever! 5 pre season games & an extra week of training camp. Smh...



At least we can go to the @WGC_Bridgestone. Lol — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) February 23, 2017

Anyway, here’s a few other things you’ll want to note in your calendar as you look at the preseason schedule:

The Chargers will make their Los Angeles debut in Week 1 of the preseason when they host the Seahawks. The NFL has also added a battle for L.A. on the preseason schedule with Rams “hosting” the Chargers in an Aug. 26 prime-time game that will be televised by CBS. The Falcons are playing their first two games on the road because they’re having some stadium issues. The Falcons’ new stadium is supposed to open July 30, but that could get delayed, because, apparently, no one can figure out how to construct Of course, the most exciting date on the preseason schedule will come in Week 3 and that’s because that’s when we’ll get to see Tony Romo make his debut with CBS Sports. CBS has two games in Week 3 -- Chiefs at Seahawks and Chargers at Rams -- and you can bet Romo and Jim Nantz will be on the call for one of them.

Here’s the entire 2017 NFL preseason schedule. All games being played in primetime are listed below. The exact dates and times of all other games will be released by each team over the next few weeks.

(The regular-season schedule is expected to be released between April 17 and 21).

Hall of Fame Game

Date: Aug 3

Dallas vs. Arizona, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 1

Dates: Aug. 10-14

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills

New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants

San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans at New York Jets

Washington Redskins at Baltimore Ravens

Week 2

Dates: Aug. 17-21

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles

Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers

Green Bay Packers at Washington Redskins

Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

New England Patriots at Houston Texans

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers

Giants at Browns, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, Aug. 21)

New York Jets at Detroit Lions

Buccaneers at Jaguars, 8 p.m. ET, (ESPN, Aug. 17)

Week 3

Dates: Aug. 24-27

Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Bears at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, Aug. 27)

Bengals at Redskins, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox, Aug. 27)

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers

Chiefs at Seahawks, 8 p.m. ET (CBS, Aug. 25)

Chargers at Rams, 8 p.m. ET (CBS, Aug. 26)

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles

New England Patriots at Detroit Lions

New York Jets at New York Giants

Oakland Raiders at Dallas Cowboys

49ers at Vikings, 8 p.m. ET (NBC, Aug. 27)

Week 4

Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 1

Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts

Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears

Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans

Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings

New York Giants at New England Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers

Seattle Seahawks at Oakland Raiders

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

Washington Redskins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers