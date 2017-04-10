The 2017 NFL preseason schedule released and here are all 65 games
Get excited! The 2017 NFL preseason schedule is here
The most exciting day of the NFL offseason is finally here: The league has released its 2017 preseason schedule.
OK, so it’s not the most exciting day of the NFL offseason, or even the second-most exciting day, but it’s definitely in the top-10 and that’s because we’re officially four months away from football. The complete preseason schedule for all 32 teams was released on Monday, along with a list of all the preseason games that will be played in primetime this year.
The 2017 preseason will kick off in Canton, Ohio , on Aug. 3 with the Cowboys playing the Cardinals in the Hall of Fame game. At least that’s the plan, but you never know with the Hall of Fame game. Last year’s version of the game between the Packers and Colts was canceled after the NFL decided the field was playing conditions on the field weren’t good enough.
To make sure that doesn’t happen again, this year’s game has been scheduled for a Thursday, instead of a Sunday. The league’s thinking is that moving the game up will prevent the field from getting beat up during Hall of Fame weekend ceremonies.
One person who probably wouldn’t mind if the game got canceled again is Larry Fitzgerald, who doesn’t sound like he’s a big fan of playing in a fifth preseason game.
Anyway, here’s a few other things you’ll want to note in your calendar as you look at the preseason schedule:
- The Chargers will make their Los Angeles debut in Week 1 of the preseason when they host the Seahawks. The NFL has also added a battle for L.A. on the preseason schedule with Rams “hosting” the Chargers in an Aug. 26 prime-time game that will be televised by CBS.
- The Falcons are playing their first two games on the road because they’re having some stadium issues. The Falcons’ new stadium is supposed to open July 30, but that could get delayed, because, apparently, no one can figure out how to construct the retractable roof.
- Of course, the most exciting date on the preseason schedule will come in Week 3 and that’s because that’s when we’ll get to see Tony Romo make his debut with CBS Sports. CBS has two games in Week 3 -- Chiefs at Seahawks and Chargers at Rams -- and you can bet Romo and Jim Nantz will be on the call for one of them.
Here’s the entire 2017 NFL preseason schedule. All games being played in primetime are listed below. The exact dates and times of all other games will be released by each team over the next few weeks.
(The regular-season schedule is expected to be released between April 17 and 21).
Hall of Fame Game
Date: Aug 3
Dallas vs. Arizona, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Week 1
Dates: Aug. 10-14
Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams
Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts
Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers
Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots
Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills
New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns
Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals
Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers
Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants
San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals
Tennessee Titans at New York Jets
Washington Redskins at Baltimore Ravens
Week 2
Dates: Aug. 17-21
Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers
Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins
Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles
Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans
Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals
Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers
Green Bay Packers at Washington Redskins
Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys
Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders
Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks
New England Patriots at Houston Texans
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers
Giants at Browns, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, Aug. 21)
New York Jets at Detroit Lions
Buccaneers at Jaguars, 8 p.m. ET, (ESPN, Aug. 17)
Week 3
Dates: Aug. 24-27
Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons
Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens
Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars
Bears at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, Aug. 27)
Bengals at Redskins, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox, Aug. 27)
Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints
Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers
Chiefs at Seahawks, 8 p.m. ET (CBS, Aug. 25)
Chargers at Rams, 8 p.m. ET (CBS, Aug. 26)
Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles
New England Patriots at Detroit Lions
New York Jets at New York Giants
Oakland Raiders at Dallas Cowboys
49ers at Vikings, 8 p.m. ET (NBC, Aug. 27)
Week 4
Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 1
Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints
Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts
Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears
Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans
Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills
Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons
Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings
New York Giants at New England Patriots
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers
Seattle Seahawks at Oakland Raiders
Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs
Washington Redskins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
