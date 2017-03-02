The Browns are reportedly 'strongly considering' taking Mitch Trubisky at No. 1

The few weeks between the end of the NFL season and the start of free agency, and then the few weeks between free agency and the NFL Draft, are often referred to by league observers as lying season (or leverage season). Rumors and innuendo populate the airwaves and dominate the Twittersphere all day, every day, and all the leaks serve a purpose.

Maybe a GM wants to gauge the market for a free agent he likes. Maybe a player’s representatives want to give off the impression that several teams are chasing after him. Or maybe potential draftee’s camp wants it to be known that he has a promise from a team high up in the first round.

Whatever the rumor, there’s always an angle behind it. The rumors are out in full force this week, what with the start of the NFL’s annual scouting combine in Indianapolis, and one that hit on Thursday afternoon is sure to send out at least some minor shockwaves to those that closely follow the draft.

According to Cleveland.com, the Browns are “strongly considering” taking North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky with the No. 1 overall pick. It has long been expected that Texas A&M defensive lineman Myles Garrett will go No. 1, but Cleveland.com states that Trubisky, as well are two other unnamed players, are in the mix along with Garrett, and “he could have a slight edge given that (Browns coach Hue) Jackson said at the Senior Bowl a good quarterback would trump an elite non-QB.”

Jackson would not let on how the team has the quarterbacks ranked heading into the draft, though.

“We kind of have an idea but there’s no final, final (ranking) right now,’’ the Browns coach said. “I think we have an idea heading into it who are the guys that we really want to see more and find out more about, but I think it’s way early to make a decision about exactly where that position is.”

He did say that the things he’s looking for in a QB prospect are arm talent, processing ability, face of the franchise qualities. Those traits make it strange that the fact that Trubisky measured 6-foot-2 1/8 rather than the rumored 6-1 is purportedly a reason he is now in the mix for the No. 1 pick. Height does not fit within any of those boxes.

Given the recent rumors about the New England Patriots not trading Jimmy Garoppolo, it seems entirely possible that this strategic leak is directed at Bill Belichick, by way of letting him know the Browns have other options on the table besides the New England backup. This will all obviously take a while to play out, and more and more leaks are sure to come.