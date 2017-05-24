The Browns just hired the guy who once took Trent Richardson off their hands

Just a few months removed from being removed as Colts general manager, Ryan Grigson has found a new home, landing with the Cleveland Browns as a senior personnel executive, the team announced Wednesday.

In his new role, Grigson will report to VP of player personnel Andrew Berry and provide another "traditional" football mind to a front office that skews modernly analytical.

"Ryan brings valuable experience to our personnel group," VP of football operations Sashi Brown said. "He was raised as a road-scout and has been evaluating talent in this league for almost 20 years. We place a premium on that experience and on his passion for football. Ryan has much to offer to any personnel department and we are pleased that he chose to join our staff."

The Colts parted ways with Grigson this offseason after five years at the helm. Grigson was released a few weeks after the Colts missed the playoffs for a second straight season, despite Andrew Luck on the roster.

Grigson, who was replaced by Chris Ballard in Indianapolis , did not receive entirely favorable reviews from players after his departure . Former Colts punter Pat McAfee wasn't any more impressed with the hire by the Browns.

And he did once engage in a fairly famous transaction with the Browns, giving up a future first-round pick in exchange for running back Trent Richardson . The Browns had taken Richardson as a top-five selection and recouping any value for him was seen as a coup ... doubly so when Richardson really struggled with the Colts. The Browns, by the way, used that pick to draft Johnny Manziel, so Grigson didn't help them out that much in the long run.

The Colts were also rife with drama and disturbing details of dysfunction -- the team reportedly hired a psychologist to help Grigson and coach Chuck Pagano get along . It was a stunner when the two were kept around following the 2015 season .

Oh yeah: and Grigson is the guy who started Deflategate !

Having said all that, Grigson is a personnel guy with almost 20 years in the business, having risen up to the level of GM because of his talent-evaluation skills. He's a "football guy," so to speak, and working in conjunction with the other members of the front office he could provide some valuable insight into finding players for the Browns roster.