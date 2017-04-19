The Buccaneers announce that they'll be on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' for 2017 season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Wednesday that they'll be featured on the upcoming 12th season of HBO's "Hard Knocks."

Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter and defensive coordinator Mike Smith have experience with "Hard Knocks," having been with the 2014 Atlanta Falcons team that was the subject of the documentary series. The Buccaneers follow the Los Angeles Rams , Houston Texans , Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals , Miami Dolphins , New York Jets , Dallas Cowboys , Kansas City Chiefs , and Baltimore Ravens as teams to be featured on the program.

The five-episode run will begin on Tuesday, August 8 and conclude on September 5, the Buccaneers' press release stated.

"A tremendous amount of hard work goes on behind the scenes to prepare for an NFL season and Hard Knocks does a great job every year of giving the fans the type of unprecedented access that only NFL Films can provide," Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said. "Our fans will get to know our players, coaches and support staff like never before."

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have everything we look for when it comes to Hard Knocks," NFL Films senior executive director Ross Ketover added. "A young, dynamic team filled with big names; an experienced coaching staff focused on taking their squad to the next level; and high expectations in a division that has represented the NFC in the past two Super Bowls. Our sincere thanks go out to the Glazer family and the entire Buccaneers organization, as well as our longtime partners and friends at HBO Sports. Our goal is to eventually feature every NFL franchise on a season of Hard Knocks, so we are thrilled with the opportunity to showcase a team for the first time and show football fans everywhere what the Buccaneers are all about."

While this season will not feature the gripping Case Keenum vs. Jared Goff vs. Sean Mannion quarterback battle that we were all treated to last year (or any of Jeff Fisher's 7-9 bulls---), there will presumably be a lot of Jameis Winston , DeSean Jackson , Mike Evans and Gerald McCoy , among others.