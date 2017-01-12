The Chargers have a new logo now that they're moving to Los Angeles

Not only are the Chargers relocating to Los Angeles but, perhaps fittingly, they're getting a makeover. In addition to Thursday's official announcement that the team is leaving San Diego after more than a half-century, they will debut a new team logo.

And what might that logo look like? Glad you asked:

New Chargers logo will feature letters LA, arranged similarly to Dodgers logo. Lightning bolt instead of horizontal lining in two letters. https://t.co/GqcRDU3dRk — Michael Gehlken (@sdutGehlken) January 12, 2017

We also have visual proof -- the Chargers wasted little time updating that new logo on their Twitter page:

Here's your new Chargers logo. Twitter

It's unclear how long the Chargers will remain ... well, the Chargers. The Los Angeles Daily News' Vincent Bonsignore tweets that the Chargers might consider changing their name at some point after relocation, though it won't happen for the 2017 season.

Can confirm the #Chargers will consider rebranding. Won't happen in time for 2017 - if at all - but absolutely under consideration — Vincent Bonsignore (@DailyNewsVinny) January 12, 2017

Logistically, there will be a lot to work out, and high up on the to-do list is the matter of where the Chargers will play. The Los Angeles Rams currently call the 90,000-seat Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum home, at least until their shiny new stadium is complete in 2019.

And according to Pro Football Talk, the Chargers will play in a professional soccer stadium for the next two years. Specifically: The 30,000-seat StubHub Center, which serves as the home of MLS' Los Angeles Galaxy.

As PFT notes, "The StubHub Center gives the Chargers a chance to market a very unique experience, giving fans an intimate environment for watching a pro football game." That's one way to spin it but what happens when the Chargers can't even sell out a 30,000-seat stadium?

if last night's Twitter trends are any indication, Los Angeles seems to have exactly zero interest in the Chargers. pic.twitter.com/OSlhYpKJr1 — John Breech (@johnbreech) January 12, 2017

But hey, at least that new logo will serve as a nice distraction!