The Cowboys and the Ravens lead the NFL in drug-related suspensions

The NFL loves to hand out suspensions in the days leading up to a holiday and that's exactly what the league did this past week.

With the Fourth of July right around the corner, the league handed out multiple suspensions, including a one-year ban to Ravens tight end Darren Waller and a four-game suspension to Cowboys pass rusher David Irving.

Thanks to Waller and Irving, the Ravens and Cowboys are now your official league-leaders when it comes to the total of number of players who have been suspended for a drug-related issues since 2010.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, the Ravens are the overall leaders in the drug suspension category with 13 players who have been suspended since 2010. On the Cowboys' end, they're No. 2 in the suspension category with 12 players who have been suspended for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy over the past seven years.

Basically, at this point, the league office probably has Dallas and Baltimore on speed dial.

The Ravens have been hit the hardest this offseason with both Waller and running back Kenneth Dixon getting hit with suspensions. While Waller has been suspended for the entire 2017 season, Dixon has only been suspended for the first four games.

Overall, 10 players in Baltimore have accounted for the team's 13 suspensions with Waller being among the group that has been suspended multiple times. Waller's year-long suspension was the second time he's been suspended since the beginning of the 2016 season. Asa Jackson and Nick Boyle have also been suspended multiple times during their careers with the Ravens.

As for the Cowboys, their problem is that the same players seem to get in trouble all the time. Of the Cowboys' 12 drug-related suspensions since 2010, five of the suspensions came courtesy of two players: Randy Gregory and Rolando McClain.

Members of the #Cowboys front seven has been subject to suspension over the past few seasons pic.twitter.com/TSncriWjzs — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) May 23, 2017

Note: Greg Hardy was suspended for the violating the league's personal conduct policy and doesn't apply to the Cowboys' list of 12.

The Cowboys' suspension woes hit rock bottom last season when McClain, Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence were all suspended at the same time. Under league rules, that reportedly resulted in a $250,000 fine for the Cowboys.

Of course, the Cowboys and Ravens aren't the only two teams that have had some difficulties keeping their players out of trouble. The Giants, Panthers and Seahawks have all had 11 drug-related suspensions since the beginning of the 2010 season, which ranks third overall in the NFL in that timespan.

The big winner here might be the Seahawks. With the Ravens and Cowboys the current leaders in the suspension department, fans will likely forget that they ever referred to the Seahawks as the Seaderall Cheathawks.

Seaderall cheathawks with the refs in their pockets again #NFLPlayoffs #missedcall #thatmakes3 — Jonathan Mehle (@JohnnyG_Mehle) January 10, 2016