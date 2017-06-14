The Cowboys are going to wear their navy blue jerseys more in 2017

Historically, the Cowboys wear white at home, which is a rarity in the NFL. But that could change, says team equipment manager Mike McCord, because of the popularity of the navy uniforms, both by fans and players.

"We'll incorporate navy a little bit more," McCord said, via FOXSports.com. "You've already seen the last couple of years where we started wearing navy at home on Thanksgiving, and that's all kind of in relation to the color rush uniform. We've had some success wearing that uniform at home, so I think we'll see a little more of it."

Here are the color rush uniforms the Cowboys wore against the Vikings last season:

So while change appears to be on the way, don't expect the navy uniforms to be a regular occurrence at AT&T Stadium.

"I don't think we'll ever go to wearing the dark jersey at home completely, but I think we might add a game or two, possibly -- especially high-profile games or national TV games at home that might be the navy jersey or another new jersey down the road if something's approved by the NFL to do that," McCord said.

The New York Yankees are in part responsible for why the Cowboys' home jerseys haven't changed over the years.

"That's because Mr. Jones has always thought of our home uniform as the Yankee pinstripes of baseball," McCord explained. "You just don't want to change a whole lot of what that home uniform is, so it's stayed pretty generic and vanilla with just the white jerseys: One color royal number, simple sleeve stripe, and everything else has stayed pretty basic."

There's also the geography of where the Cowboys play.

"Originally, the white at home started with the heat, especially at Texas Stadium," McCord continued. "As hot as it could be for our late-August, early-September games, I think the heat was a big factor, and one of those things was making the other teams wear darker jerseys on the road, as well as standing in the sun on the sidelines in the old stadium was a huge factor in that. So any time you're wearing darker colors, it tends to retain the heat. So that was a big part of why the Cowboys wore white jerseys at home."

AT&T Stadium, which is affectionately known as the Jerry Dome, has a roof that can be closed in 18 minutes, which means the Cowboys can play football in 75-degree weather any time of year.